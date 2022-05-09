Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

PM Modi to launch Madhya Pradesh govt’s startup policy on May 13

PM Modi to launch Madhya Pradesh govt's startup policy on May 13

Startups

PM Modi to launch Madhya Pradesh govt’s startup policy on May 13

Press Trust of India
Published on

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on May 13 virtually launch the Madhya Pradesh government’s Startup Policy and Implementation Plan-2022, aimed at encouraging budding entrepreneurs in the state, an official said on Monday.



The event will be held at the Brilliant Convention Centre in Indore in the presence of MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the official from the public relations department said. Various programmes have been launched across the state to bring awareness about the state’s start-up policy, specially developed to strengthen and bring to reality the entrepreneurial ideas of youth, the official said.

Also read: MG Motor India crosses 1 lakh cumulative sales mark

Madhya Pradesh Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Department secretary P Narhari said, The new policy, which is quite different from the old one, will be implemented in tandem with the MP Startup Centre.The startup centre will have a dedicated office, a head/mentor for every startup and experts from the relevant field, who will help the entrepreneurs, Narhari said.


Related Topics:, , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Beauty startup Believe mops up $55M in Series C round

Funding News

Beauty startup Believe mops up $55M in Series C round
Turtlemint raises $120 million from Amansa, Jungle Ventures and others

Funding News

Turtlemint raises $120 million from Amansa, Jungle Ventures and others
Zomato, Swiggy invest in Sequoia, Tiger-backed B2B software platform UrbanPiper

Business

Zomato, Swiggy invest in Sequoia, Tiger-backed B2B software platform UrbanPiper
To Top
Loading...