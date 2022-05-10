Connect with us

IIIT-Hyderabad launches iHub-Data Mobility Fellowships 2022

Rakesh Jha
Published on

In order to encourage and support research initiatives related to transport and mobility in India, iHub-Data at IIIT Hyderabad has launched an attractive research fellowship for undergraduate and postgraduate engineering students.




The fellowship is specifically targeted at final year undergraduate and MS/PhD engineering students to support projects in the broad area of transport and mobility covering topics such as pedestrian, vehicle mobility, road infrastructure monitoring, road safety. The projects can involve hardware or software domains or their combination.

The terms of the fellowship provide support for compute (GPU, CPU processing) and support for presenting their research outcomes such as papers or demos at national and international conferences. The students can apply for fellowship either individually or as a team, with the faculty advisor at their institution included as part of the team.

Also Read: More than 20 startups partner with Newton School for tech hiring

Research fellows stand an opportunity to publish their work in top tier conferences and publications as well as create hardware/software demo prototypes.
The last date for submitting the fellowship proposal is 20 May 2022.


