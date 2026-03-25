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Anthropic’s Claude AI Can Now Use Your Computer to Complete Tasks

Anthropic’s Claude AI Can Now Use Your Computer to Complete Tasks Agentic AI OpenCLaw -1

Anthropic

Anthropic’s Claude AI Can Now Use Your Computer to Complete Tasks

Tech Plunge

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Anthropic has unveiled a major upgrade to its AI assistant Claude AI, allowing it to use a person’s computer to perform tasks automatically—a significant step in the race toward advanced AI agents.

The update enables users to assign tasks remotely, with Claude executing them directly on their device, marking a shift from passive AI chatbots to active digital assistants.

What Claude Can Do Now

With the new feature, Claude can:

  • Open and navigate applications

  • Browse the internet

  • Edit documents and spreadsheets

  • Manage files and workflows

For example, users can send a request from their phone asking Claude to export a presentation, convert it into a PDF, and attach it to a meeting invite—tasks the AI can complete autonomously.

This functionality reflects a broader industry push toward “agentic AI”, where systems can independently carry out multi-step actions.

The Rise of AI Agents

Anthropic’s move comes amid growing competition in the AI space, particularly from platforms like OpenClaw, which has gained attention for its ability to execute tasks across apps like messaging platforms.

Industry leaders, including Jensen Huang, have highlighted AI agents as the next big evolution, comparing them to the impact of early chatbot breakthroughs.

Tech giants are now racing to build intelligent assistants that go beyond conversation, aiming to automate everyday workflows for both individuals and enterprises.

Anthropic’s Claude AI Can Now Use Your Computer to Complete Tasks Agentic AI OpenCLaw

Anthropic’s Claude AI  

How the Technology Works

Claude’s new capability allows users to issue commands via mobile or desktop, which the AI then executes on a connected computer. The system integrates with local applications, giving it access to files and tools needed to complete tasks.

Anthropic has also introduced features like “Dispatch,” enabling continuous interaction with Claude and allowing users to assign ongoing responsibilities to the AI.

This creates a persistent assistant experience, where tasks can be delegated and monitored in real time.

Safety and Limitations

Despite the breakthrough, Anthropic has emphasized that the technology is still evolving. The company noted that:

  • Claude may make errors

  • Safeguards are still being refined

  • Users must grant permission before accessing apps

These measures are designed to reduce risks associated with giving AI systems control over personal devices and sensitive data.

The introduction of computer-using AI agents signals a major transformation in how people interact with technology. Instead of manually completing tasks, users can now delegate entire workflows to AI systems.

For businesses, this could mean increased productivity and automation. For individuals, it offers a glimpse into a future where digital assistants handle everything from scheduling to document management.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Claude by Anthropic (@claudeai)

A New Era of Intelligent Automation

As companies like Anthropic push the boundaries of AI capabilities, the line between human and machine-driven productivity continues to blur.

With competitors rapidly entering the space, the evolution of AI agents is set to redefine the way work gets done—making tools like Claude not just assistants, but active participants in daily digital life.

  • Anthropic’s Claude AI Can Now Use Your Computer to Complete Tasks Agentic AI OpenCLaw
  • Anthropic’s Claude AI Can Now Use Your Computer to Complete Tasks Agentic AI OpenCLaw -1
  • Anthropic’s Claude AI Can Now Use Your Computer to Complete Tasks Agentic AI OpenCLaw
  • Anthropic’s Claude AI Can Now Use Your Computer to Complete Tasks Agentic AI OpenCLaw -1

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