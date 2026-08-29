Judge described Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s supply-chain designation as unlawful and baseless, while finding that the decision was arbitrary and outside the authority provided by the governing statute.

A federal judge has delivered a major blow to the Pentagon’s fight with Anthropic, ruling that the government unlawfully retaliated against the AI company after it refused to allow unrestricted military use of its Claude technology.

The decision sheds new light on one of the biggest battles over AI safety, national security, and military artificial intelligence, and raises uncomfortable questions about how far the U.S. government can go when a technology company refuses to accept its demands.

U.S. District Judge Rita Lin ruled Thursday that the Pentagon’s designation of Anthropic as a “supply chain risk” was unlawful. Her 59-page decision found violations involving Anthropic’s First Amendment rights and the Fifth Amendment’s due-process protections.

Judge Delivers Blistering Warning to Pentagon

Judge Lin’s ruling went far beyond simply reversing a government procurement decision.

She rejected the argument that invoking national security was enough to justify the government’s actions, writing that “the empty invocation of national security is not a blank check to punish and retaliate against government critics.”

The judge also concluded that the record showed the government wanted to make an example of Anthropic because of its position on military AI, rather than because there was a credible basis to believe the company would sabotage its technology.

Lin described Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s supply-chain designation as unlawful and baseless, while finding that the decision was arbitrary and outside the authority provided by the governing statute.

How the Anthropic-Pentagon Fight Exploded

The confrontation began after Anthropic refused to accept unrestricted military use of Claude.

The AI company raised concerns about deploying its technology for fully autonomous weapons and mass domestic surveillance, arguing that current AI systems are not sufficiently reliable or appropriate for those applications.

The Pentagon took a dramatically different position, arguing that private AI companies should not be able to impose restrictions that could limit legitimate military operations.

The dispute escalated rapidly.

In February, the Pentagon designated Anthropic a supply-chain risk, an unusually severe measure for a U.S. company. President Donald Trump subsequently ordered federal agencies to stop using Anthropic’s technology, while the administration publicly criticized the company.

Anthropic sued, arguing that the government was retaliating against the company for its views about AI safety.

Anthropic Scores a Major Legal Victory

The latest ruling makes permanent the protections Lin previously imposed while the case was being litigated.

The judge also blocked the government from enforcing the restrictions covered by Anthropic’s lawsuit and overturned the supply-chain designation. The administration could still appeal the decision.

Anthropic welcomed the ruling, saying it remained committed to working with the government on national-security applications of AI.

The company has argued that it is not opposed to working with the U.S. military — only to certain uses of its technology that it considers unsafe or incompatible with its safeguards.

Why This Could Change the AI Arms Race

The ruling arrives as the Pentagon increasingly turns to Silicon Valley for advanced artificial intelligence.

Anthropic’s battle with the government has exposed a fundamental conflict: Who gets the final say over how powerful AI systems are used the companies that build them or the government that deploys them?

The issue is particularly significant because Anthropic is not the only major AI company working with the Pentagon. Rival OpenAI has pursued its own government and defense partnerships, highlighting the different approaches emerging across the industry.

The court ruling could therefore influence how future contracts are negotiated and how AI companies respond when governments demand access to increasingly powerful models.

Anthropic Isn’t Finished Fighting

Thursday’s victory does not end Anthropic’s broader legal battles with the government.

A separate case involving another Pentagon supply-chain-risk designation remains pending in Washington, potentially creating another major legal showdown over whether federal agencies can exclude Anthropic from government business.

For now, however, Anthropic has scored a decisive win.

The Pentagon tried to turn a dispute over AI safety restrictions into a national-security fight.

A federal judge has now ruled that the government crossed the line.