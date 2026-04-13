Trump Officials Insist Banks to Test Anthropic’s Mythos AI?

Senior officials linked to Donald Trump are reportedly urging major U.S. banks to experiment with a powerful new artificial intelligence model developed by Anthropic. The model, known as “Mythos,” has quickly become a focal point of debate due to its advanced ability to detect cybersecurity vulnerabilities.

According to multiple reports, top financial leaders were invited to a high-level meeting led by Scott Bessent and Jerome Powell, where they were encouraged to explore Anthropic Mythos AI’s capabilities. The move signals growing urgency within the U.S. government to understand how next-generation AI could reshape financial security.

What Is the Mythos AI Model?

Anthropic’s Mythos model is designed to identify weaknesses in digital systems, potentially making it a powerful tool for cybersecurity. However, the company has limited its rollout, citing concerns that the same capabilities could be exploited by malicious actors.

Despite not being specifically trained for cybersecurity, Mythos has demonstrated a surprising ability to uncover system vulnerabilities. This dual-use nature, beneficial yet potentially dangerous, has sparked intense discussion across both the tech and finance sectors.

Major Banks Begin Testing

While JPMorgan Chase was initially listed as a launch partner, other financial giants, including Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, Bank of America, and Morgan Stanley, are also reportedly testing the AI model.

The involvement of these institutions highlights the growing importance of AI in safeguarding financial infrastructure. With cyber threats becoming increasingly sophisticated, banks are under pressure to adopt cutting-edge tools to protect sensitive data and operations.

Government Concerns and Contradictions

The Trump administration’s interest in Anthropic’s Mythos AI comes amid a complex and somewhat contradictory backdrop. The U.S. Department of Defense has previously labeled Anthropic a potential supply-chain risk, following disagreements over how its AI models should be used in military contexts.

At the same time, government agencies continue to engage with the company on AI capabilities, particularly in cybersecurity. This tension underscores the broader challenge of regulating powerful technologies that have both civilian and military applications.

Global Reactions and Regulatory Scrutiny

The implications of Mythos extend beyond the United States. Financial regulators in the United Kingdom are also evaluating the risks posed by advanced AI systems like Mythos, particularly in the context of financial stability.

Experts warn that while AI can strengthen defenses, it could also introduce new vulnerabilities if not properly managed. The ability of a single model to expose systemic weaknesses raises questions about how such tools should be deployed—and who should control them.

The Future of AI in Banking

As banks begin testing Anthropic’s Mythos AI, the financial industry stands at a critical crossroads. AI has the potential to revolutionize cybersecurity, but it also introduces unprecedented risks.

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei has emphasized the importance of getting the balance right, noting that the technology could either strengthen global security or create new avenues for exploitation.

The push to test Mythos reflects a broader race to harness AI’s power while mitigating its dangers. As governments and financial institutions navigate this new frontier, the stakes couldn’t be higher.

Whether Mythos becomes a cornerstone of cybersecurity—or a cautionary tale—will depend on how responsibly it is developed and deployed.