Microsoft is bringing dedicated games panel to Edge browser

Microsoft Edge has emerged as a quality web browser over time. It may not have the market share like Chrome but the web browser has added several features since its debut in 2015 to improve user experience. Edge overtook Mozilla’s Firefox in browser rankings this year, with a 5.96% market share in the US, at the end of September.









Edge’s adoption rate spiked after Microsoft re-launched the browser in 2020, with a new Chromium based framework, making it easy for Chrome and Firefox users to switch over.

According to Chrome/Chromium tipster Leopeva64, Microsoft is testing a dedicated Games panel in Edge (via Neowin). The feature is currently available for some users in the latest version of Edge Canary. It’s disabled by default and needs to be toggled from the Settings > Appearance > Games button.

As per the screen-grab shared on Reddit, enabling this toggle adds a Games button on the omnibar, right next to the address bar. Clicking on the Games button opens up a panel on the right side of the browser which displays a collection of HTML5 games. Games are divided across multiple categories. Users will be able to find various gaming categories including Arcade, Boards, Cards, Microsoft Classics, Puzzle and Sports.

Clicking on items listed within the panel will launch the MSN Games website in the browser and you will be able to play the game of your choice. The feature is available to select users on the Canary preview builds and allows you to add a Games button next to the address bar. With these initiatives, Microsoft hopes to attract more people to try the Edge browser.