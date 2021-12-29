After months of wait and speculations, Xiaomi has finally unveiled its flagship Xiaomi 12 series of smartphones that includes three models – Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro and Xiaomi 12X. While the Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen, Xiaomi 12X is equipped with Snapdragon 870 SoC. At the launch event in Beijing, the Chinese phone maker also unveiled MIUI 13, its latest operating system. Xiaomi 12 series comes in black, blue and pink colors.









XIAOMI 12: Price and Specifications

Xiaomi 12 price starts at CNY 3699 (around Rs 43,362) for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant and CNY 3999 (around Rs 46,879) for 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant while the device with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant will cost CNY 4399 (around Rs 51,568).

The phone features a 6.28 inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 419ppi pixel density, 20:9 aspect ratio, HDR10+ support, and 1,100 nits of peak brightness. Xiaomi has used a 12-bit panel on the phone with A+ rating from DisplayMate. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. The device packs a 4500 mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. It also comes with 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse charging. The developers have managed to shrink the vanilla 12’s motherboard while still fitting an adequately sized cooling pad and all other key components.

The triple rear camera setup on houses a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary camera sensor with OIS, a 13MP ultrawide camera with a 123-degree field of view and a 5MP tele-macro camera. For selfies, there is a 32MP front camera. Thanks to the latest Qualcomm chipset, we get the most advanced connectivity options such as 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and USB Type-C port. The phone runs on MIUI 13 based on Android 11. The phone should start receiving Android 12 soon.

XIAOMI 12 PRO: Price and Specifications

For the base 8GB + 128GB variant, Xiaomi 12 Pro is priced at CNY 4,699 (around Rs 55,100) in China . The 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB variants are priced at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs 58,600) and CNY 5,399 (roughly Rs 63,300) respectively.

Xiaomi 12 Pro features a bigger 6.73-inch 2K AMOLED display but the same 120Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU paired with up to 12GB RAM, 256GB internal storage. The handset runs Android 12 OS with MIUI 13 custom skin out of the box. The phone packs a 4,600 mAh battery and supports 120W fast charging along with 50W wireless charging support. The device sports triple-camera setup on the rear with a 50MP 1/1.28-inch Sony IMX707 primary camera sensor and at the front, we get a 32-megapixel snapper for selfies and video chats.

Also Read: GlobalBees joins unicorn club after $110mn Series B round led by Premji Invest

XIAOMI 12X: Price and Specifications

The third member of the Xiaomi 12 series is priced at CNY 3,199 (approx Rs 37,500) for the 8GB+128GB variant. We also get 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB variants, costing CNY 3,499 (approx Rs 41,000) and CNY (approx Rs 44,500), respectively.

Xiaomi 12X specifications include a 6.28-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and a Full HD+ resolution. The device also features a 50MP primary camera, a 32MP selfie shooter, and a 4,500mAh battery with 67W charging support. The big difference, however, comes in the chipset department where the 12X goes with the Snapdragon 870 instead of the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. There’s no wireless charging nor reverse wireless charging here.