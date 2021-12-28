Yellow alert in Delhi: schools shut, 50% office limit, metro to run at 50% capacity

In view of rising number of Covid cases in the city, Delhi government Tuesday issued a yellow alert and announced some restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan.









According to GRAP, different restrictions are supposed to come into force if cases, positivity rate or hospitalisations increase beyond certain limits. Though the restrictions were announced at 3 pm, the government said they would be in “immediate effect”.

Announcing the restrictions, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said although virus cases were rising fast in Delhi, there was no need to panic as most people have mild symptoms. The chief minister also cautioned againt gathering and said that the government will be forced to close markets if crowding continues and Covid-appropriate behaviour is not followed.

Restrictions under yellow alert

Night curfew

Closure of schools and colleges.

Malls and shops will open on an odd-even basis, between 10 am and 8 pm. O

Online deliveries can continue.

Halved seating capacity in metro trains

Capping wedding and funeral gatherings

Private offices to function with 50% staff barring essential categories

Weddings are allowed with up to 20 people, at court or home

Standalone shops or markets in residential colonies will not follow odd-even.

Cinemas, multiplexes and gyms will be closed

Restaurants to operate at 50 per cent capacity between 8 am – 10 pm

Bars will open between 12-10 pm also at 50 per cent capacity.

Delhi Metro and buses to operate at 50 per cent capacity.