Affinidi Unveils Consent-Based Data-Sharing Framework

At the WeAreDevelopers World Congress, Affinidi, a Singapore-based data and identity management company, introduced the Affinidi Iota Framework, a revolutionary consent-based data-sharing system built on open standards. This framework represents a significant advancement in data privacy and security, allowing individuals to fully control their personal information.

Framework Overview

The Affinidi Iota Framework disrupts traditional data-sharing models by shifting the processing of data queries to a personal data vault. Users can selectively share specific data points with clear, explicit consent, ensuring transparency and security. The framework employs modern privacy-preserving standards, including W3C Verifiable Credentials and DIF Decentralized Identifiers, to democratize data access for developers while maintaining robust privacy protections.









Addressing Privacy Concerns

Individuals often share sensitive data with third parties without adequate control or transparency in the digital landscape, leading to potential misuse and data breaches. Studies show a significant trust gap, with many consumers demanding better consent mechanisms for data use. The Affinidi Iota Framework addresses these issues by allowing developers to request only essential data points directly from individuals, eliminating the need to collect and store non-essential information. This reduces the risk of data misuse and lightens the burden on developers to manage large volumes of data.

Technological Integration

The Affinidi Iota Framework integrates cutting-edge technologies such as the DIF Presentation Exchange (PEX) protocol and the OpenID for Verifiable Presentations (OID4VP) specifications built on OAuth 2.0. The PEX specification simplifies data sharing through a standard query language, while the OID4VP protocol enhances security by ensuring that only necessary, verified information is shared. This combination of technologies provides a secure and efficient data-sharing solution that maintains high privacy and security standards.

Developer Tools and Resources

Affinidi supports developers with the Trust Development Kit (TDK), an open-source toolkit that facilitates the creation of privacy-preserving applications. This toolkit includes various modules for identity management, verifiable credential handling, and login configurations, all designed to integrate seamlessly with existing workflows. The TDK supports multiple programming languages, including TypeScript and Python, making it accessible to many developers.

Industry Impact

The Affinidi Iota Framework is already making an impact. Roopesh Shah, Co-Founder and CTO of Gro Club, India’s first and largest bicycle subscription model, highlighted its benefits: “We began with Affinidi Login for simplified access to individual data through one-click onboarding. The Affinidi Iota Framework allows us to tailor interactions precisely to individual preferences based on accurate, consented data.”

A New Era of Data Sharing

Glenn Gore, CEO of Affinidi, emphasized the framework’s significance: “In a new world where individuals control their identity and data, we must redefine how information is shared. The Affinidi Iota Framework represents a major step forward in safeguarding privacy and consent by shifting information processing to the individual’s personal data vault.”

The Affinidi Iota Framework is available in beta through the Affinidi Portal, marking a significant step towards a more secure and transparent approach to data sharing. For more information, visit the Affinidi Portal.