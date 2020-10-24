PlayStation 5 is more than gaming, comes loaded with entertainment apps

Sony’s PlayStation 5 (PS5) is much more than gaming. Ready to be shipped across the world in November, gamers will get the added experience of entertainment like movies, TV shows, music and gaming livestreams.

Gamers will have the advantage of a dedicated remote control that will include apps for Apple TV, Netflix, Disney Plus, Spotify, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, WarnerMedia’s Crunchyroll anime service, and Twitch. YouTube is also integrated with PS5, whereby users can broadcast and share their epic gameplay moments directly to their YouTube channel, or sit back and watch new and trending content shared around the world.









PlayStation on its official blog said users no longer need to download entertainment apps through PS Store as its all in the Media space. Creating dedicated Game and Media spaces for the PS5 user experience will make it fast and easy to switch between gaming and entertainment content. The PS5 console also features a new Control Center that makes controlling music easier than ever before; users can quickly switch between channels, skip and pause music. The remote features dedicated launch buttons for Disney Plus, Netflix, YouTibe and Spotify. Users can power on the PS5 console and navigate media with built-in play, pause, fast forward and fast reverse controls. Users can also adjust the volume and power settings on compatible TVs with the remote.

Moreover, Sony Interactive Entertainment’s first new console platform is slated for launch just two days after Microsoft’s own next generation Xbox consoles are set set for shipment on November 10. The company said creating dedicated Game and Media spaces for the PS5 user experience will make it fast and easy to switch between gaming and entertainment content whenever the use wants.