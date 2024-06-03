Apple TV+ ‘Sugar’: A Blend of Noir Nostalgia and Modern Missteps

Before his mid-career resurgence with films like “The Lobster“ and “The Banshees of Inisherin,“ Colin Farrell’s career was marked by hits and misses like ‘In Bruges’ to ‘Alexander’. While he now boasts an Oscar nomination and a blockbuster franchise, his earlier work often left audiences wanting. ‘Sugar,’ the new Apple TV+ series, sets out with the potential to capitalize on Farrell’s recent successes, but unfortunately, as season 1 concludes, there’s a sense of unfulfilled promise.

In ‘Sugar,’ Farrell embodies John Sugar, a private investigator who is a living tribute to classic cinema. With its Neo Noir elements and ‘Sin City’ style narration, ‘Sugar’ is a unique blend of modern storytelling and classic film aesthetics. The series, created by Mark Protosevich and directed by Fernando Meirelles, is a love letter to Old Hollywood noir. Meirelles masterfully uses dramatic lighting, iris shots, and splices in scenes from classic films to enhance the homage. Farrell’s performance is a testament to his versatility, effortlessly embodying the classic detective archetype.

However, the show’s reliance on old Hollywood tropes isn’t enough to sustain it. The series kicks off with Sugar returning to Los Angeles after a successful assignment in Japan, ready to tackle his next case: finding Olivia Siegel, the missing granddaughter of legendary film producer Jonathan Siegel (James Cromwell). Olivia’s disappearance is dismissed by her father, Bernie (Dennis Boutsikaris), and half-brother, Davy (Nate Corddry), but Jonathan is convinced something is amiss. Sugar plunges into a complex web of family secrets and Hollywood politics, encountering a slew of suspects, including Olivia’s indifferent stepmother (Anna Gunn) and her punk rock singer stepmother, Melanie (Amy Ryan).

While the mystery surrounding Olivia’s disappearance is engaging, it is ultimately overshadowed by the series’ second, more bizarre genre twist, which remains under wraps for most of the season. This twist reminds me of the Netflix Sci-fi graveyard of anything and everything. This blend of noir and the unspecified secondary genre creates a disjointed narrative that stands out and works harmoniously.

Farrell's John Sugar is character-rich with quirks—fluent in multiple languages, able to catch a fly with chopsticks, and possessing a peculiar ability to process alcohol at an extraordinary rate. These traits, while intriguing, feel gimmicky and distract from the central mystery. The show hints at a deeper backstory for Sugar but frustratingly keeps it at arm's length, revealing little even as the season progresses.









The series attempts to balance Sugar’s enigma with the investigation into Olivia’s disappearance, but neither storyline fully captivates. The investigation feels formulaic, and despite solid performances, the characters need to be more compelling to elevate the material. The constant movie references and stylistic choices come across as more indulgent than innovative.

Director Fernando Meirelles crafts visually stunning scenes that capture the sun-washed allure of Los Angeles, yet the cinematography sometimes feels more smugly clever than genuinely immersive. The half-hour episode format helps maintain some interest, but the climax and resolution are unsatisfying.

‘Sugar‘ is a series that aspires to pay homage to Old Hollywood while introducing modern twists. However, it falls short of delivering a cohesive or engaging story. Despite Colin Farrell’s charisma and the series’ stylish nods to noir classics, ‘Sugar’ is burdened by its unwelcome clichés and lack of narrative focus. It’s a reminder that even with a star-studded cast and a celebrated director, the execution needs to match the ambition for a series to truly succeed. That being said, ‘Sugar’ does have its moments, and fans of Farrell and noir-themed series might find it worth a watch.

Season 1 ends with laying the foundation and letting the open LA sky clear for Sugar to return. And this Private Investigator, like Superman, might face his kryptonite.