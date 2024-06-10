Peaky Blinders Movie Officially Announced by Netflix with Cillian Murphy

Fresh from his Best Actor Oscar win for “Oppenheimer,” Cillian Murphy is set to don Tommy Shelby’s iconic flat cap once more. Netflix has officially confirmed the long-awaited Peaky Blinders movie, with Murphy starring and producing. Directed by Tom Harper, known for his work on “War & Peace” and “Heart of Stone,” who also directed the latter half of the BBC show’s first season, the film will be based on a script by series creator Steven Knight. This project is produced in association with BBC Film, with production set to commence later this year.

Tommy Shelby returns. A Peaky Blinders Film starring Cillian Murphy is coming to Netflix. “It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn’t finished with me…It is very gratifying to be recollaborating with Steven Knight and Tom Harper on the film version of Peaky Blinders. This is one for… pic.twitter.com/eBSYnKqGpA — Netflix (@netflix) June 4, 2024

Cillian Murphy, who has always expressed his passion for the role, said, “It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn’t finished with me. It is very gratifying to be re-collaborating with Steven Knight and Tom Harper on the film version of Peaky Blinders. This is one for the fans.” He previously told BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs, “If there is more story to tell, and if Steven Knight delivers a script like I know he can, then I will be there. I mean, if we want to watch 50-year-old Tommy Shelby, I will be there. Let’s do it.”

Plot and Production Details

While the details of the plot are being kept under wraps, Knight has dropped a hint that the story might unfold during the Second World War, setting the stage for an intriguing narrative. The series, which ran for six seasons, chronicled the rise of the Shelby family from the aftermath of the First World War to the end of Prohibition in the US.

Knight promised fans an “explosive chapter in the Peaky Blinders story. No holds barred. Full-on Peaky Blinders at war.” Peaky Blinders first aired on BBC Two in 2013 and became a global sensation after Netflix picked it up in 2014. The show propelled Murphy to international stardom alongside co-stars Tom Hardy, Anya Taylor-Joy, and the late Helen McCrory. The series moved to BBC One in 2019, following a Bafta win for Best Drama Series for its fourth season.









Harper, excited to reunite with the original team, stated, “When I first directed Peaky Blinders over 10 years ago, we didn’t know what the series would become, but we did know that there was something in the alchemy of the cast and the writing that felt explosive. Peaky Blinders has always been a story about family – and so it’s incredibly exciting to be reuniting with Steve and Cillian to bring the movie to audiences across the world on Netflix.”

As fans eagerly await more details, one thing is clear: the Peaky Blinders movie promises to deliver the same gritty, intense storytelling that made the series a beloved hit. Prepare for an unforgettable return to Birmingham with Tommy Shelby and the gang, which is coming soon to Netflix.