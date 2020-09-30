Huawei MatePad T8-Best Tablet Under 10K in the Indian Market

Irrespective of whether you are working professional, an educationist or academician, or a student, there will be those specific needs which are catered by neither your smartphones nor by your laptops. Your mobile phone lack the some additional functions despite the huge screen and the price that you paid and your laptop is as bulky to carry around as it was expensive when you bought it. While one restricts functionality, the other limits mobility. In an era of online education and growing work from home culture, you suddenly realize that it has become important most people in a household from children to employed members are connected simultaneously. So you decide to go for something in between – A Tablet. But there is a small challenge there are just so many to choose from.









The Indian tablet segment just recorded 23% Quarter-on-Quarter growth in Q2 2021 as reported by the Cyber Media Research (CMR)[1]. There are over a score of recognizable brands manufacturing hundreds of tablets in India. And it might be just mind boggling to even juggle half a dozen. To help you out from the mess, here’s the quick tablet buying guide with an example of what you should be looking for. Go with the brands and the latest: Check out the top 5 brands of the world and chances are that you will not go very wrong with product quality. They are the top 5 just because they deliver quality. Also, you will get the right mix for the brands who cater to all consumer segments. For instance if you search you will find Hauwei right up there with Samsung and Apple, but contrary to others, its Huawei who has taken a lead in making technologies accessible to everyone. Also, do go for the latest launches to get the best updated features, for instance, Huawei recently launched Huawei MatePad T8 which is emerging as a segment leader.

How lose your purse strings can get? This would decide the price range you can access. Do remember that a higher value does not always guarantee a premium functioning tablet device. For instance, global manufacturing leader for smart phones and tablets, Huawei has gained the leadership position by democratising technology and making the premium accessible to masses. Its latest launch Huawei MatePad T8 is an 8-inch device, packed with 2 GB RAM and 32 GB storage space, but costs under 10K. Portability and Build Factor: It is most likely that you will be using the tablet everywhere, whether stationary or on the move. Also, children at home might be using them a lot for online education. Therefore it is important the tablet you choose is sleek and compact while having a strong built quality, much like the Huawei MatePad T8 boasts of a metallic body and curved edges. It feels extremely light and weighs only 310 g, and one can easily move around holding it in one hand.

The visual experience: Other than entertainment, the tablet most often will be used for online meetings, office work, virtual classes, reading, etc. In the evolving scenario, the screen time has spiked greatly considering most of us are meeting online to discuss work, study or even play and chat. Therefore it is essential that the Tablet you are choosing to buy delivers an exceptional visual experience, is safe to eyes, and has great viewing angles, offering much needed flexibility to a user to change positions or use it while on the move. The Huawei MatePad T8 does just that. With an 80% screen-to-body ratio, the device features an ultraslim 4.9-mm side bezels, making space for an immersive visual experience. The device also features EyeComfort Mode to save children’s eyes from blue light and an enhanced dark mode for making reading more comfortable. Power Quotient: A new device always seem to work smoothly but gradually develop lag. Especially for a tablet where in a compact ecosystem, you will be running multiple applications at the same time.

Therefore it is important that your device runs smooth months and years after you purchase one, making the hardware, operating system, and software details important points of consideration. For instance, unlike the other operating systems, the Huawei EMUI10 makes operating a Hauwei MatePad T8 feel like sliding a knife through butter. The device also hosts an Octacore Chipset made up of four Cortex A53 2.0 GHz and Cortex A53 1.5 GHz, delivering rapid processing speed and enabling the user to toggle between multiple apps at once. Battery life: This is also a highly important factor as the better the battery the longer you can stay unplugged. Many tablets have begun to host strong batteries but none like the Huawei MatePad T8 which is powered by a 5100 mAh battery, enabling users enjoy an impressive 12 hours of local video playback and 12 hours of web page browsing. These were some of the critical points to look out for when you are comparing Tablets, trying to figure out which one you would want to go for. The cameras and other apps and loaded features are an extra for the utility Tablet. Post these, the better features you get the merrier. Happy Buying!