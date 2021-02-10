Samsung set to explore multi-device intelligence at R&D centre, Bangalore

Samsung Electronics plans to explore multi-device intelligence, beyond 5G, blockchain and data science areas over the next five years at its research and development (R&D) facility in Bangalore(SRI-B).

The institute, which is Samsung’s largest R&D facility outside Korea, is celebrating its 25 years in India. In an official statement, the electronics giant said it has grown into an advanced R&D centre for the company globally, with excellence in wireless communications, multimedia and image processing, artificial intelligence in vision, voice and text technologies, and internet of things (IoT).









“Over the next five years, SRI-B to explore multi-device intelligence, beyond 5G, blockchain and data science areas even as it continues to create strong differentiation for Samsung through innovations in camera technologies, artificial intelligence and 5G,” it said. “SRI-B, which was set up in 1996, will continue to work on advanced R&D areas such as 5G AI, IoT, cloud services, as well as India-specific innovations for Samsung Galaxy smartphones.”

The smartphone giant revealed that its SRI-B engineers have filed over 3,200 patents so far and over the last three years there has been a 4x increase in the number of patents being filed annually. “There has been an increase in Gen Z and Millennial engineers at SRI-B filing patents and around 80 per cent of the patent creators were engineers who filed patents for the first time in their careers,” the statement said.

Dipesh Shah, Managing Director – SRI-B, said it has been an incredible journey since 1996 as SRI-B has been Samsung’s pillar of strength. “As we complete yet another milestone, we will focus on breakthrough innovations with our refreshed R&D strategy that will lead to shaping of new global lifestyles inspired from India,” he said.

Also Read: Major Ports Authorities Bill 2020 to encourage competition

On the digital infrastructure side, the statement highlighted that virtualization and containerization will be the key technology focus areas for the institute. “It will also focus on intensifying community building programmes with services like “Samsung Find” that enables users to help each other in tracing devices.”