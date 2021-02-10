AgNext achieves “Most Innovative Agri Startup Award” in Virtual FICCI Summit & Awards

AgTech company, AgNext has won the “Most Innovative Agri Startup Award” in the third edition of the Virtual FICCI Summit & Awards for Agri Start-ups held on 9-10 February 2021. This Award gives the platform to agri start-ups to showcase their exemplary projects implemented on a range of issues impacting Indian agriculture and allied sectors.









BC Patil, Karnataka Agriculture Minister, said that agri start-ups can provide missing links in the agricultural value chain and deliver efficient, innovative products, technologies and services to farmers and consumers.

Taranjeet Singh Bhamra expressed delight to receive the award. “FICCI has shown great confidence in our vision and it truly inspires us to use first principles and data science along with deep learning to continue innovating for agriculture and solving the food problem for the world. TR Kesavan, Chairman – FICCI National Agriculture Committee & Group President TAFE Ltd, emphasized that every agri start-up has its own strength, and there is a need to create a dedicated cell for agri start-ups.

AgNext has innovated technologies for agribusinesses and built an AI based platform “Qualix” for rapid commodity assessment across procurement, trade, production, storage and consumption of food & agri value chains. Digitizing food quality brings trust, speed and transparency to the transactions across the value chain. It is bringing fair prices to farmers and greater incentive to improve their farm practices for quality crops, more profitability and reduced cost for businesses and eventually quality food for end consumers.

The agri start-up has been a category innovator in itself, providing a technology platform for agribusinesses aiming to solve the problem of food quality to accelerate transactions and build sustainability. AgNext’s Qualix AI engine uses spectrometry, computer vision and IoT sensing solutions, delivered through an integrated hardware and software interface for accurate and instant quality analysis of commodities like milk, tea, grains, animal feed and spices.