Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Technology, innovation critical factors for improving healthcare infrastructure: NITI Aayog CEO

Technology, innovation critical factors for improving healthcare infrastructure: NITI Aayog CEO

Technology

Technology, innovation critical factors for improving healthcare infrastructure: NITI Aayog CEO

Press Trust of India
Published on

Technology and innovation are the critical factors that will play a crucial role in improving the healthcare infrastructure of India, NITI Aayog CEO Parameswaran Iyer said on Monday.



Addressing 9th Edition of the International Patient Safety Conference (IPSC) organised by Apollo Hospitals, Iyer said artificial intelligence has transformed the way healthcare sector is performing now. From diagnosis of the disease to providing treatment, the use of artificial intellgience is proving beneficial in transforming India’s healthcare system, he added. In the coming years, Iyer noted that there will be a significant amount of increase in the number of digital healthcare solutions.

Also read: NTT plans Rs 2000cr investment in Kolkata data centre

“To bring an effective change into the healthcare system of India, we must focus more in fostering public-private partnerships,” he said. Speaking at the event, Apollo Hospitals Group’s Joint Managing Director Sangita Reddy said as India moves closer to achieving universal health coverage, patient safety and digital health should be given high consideration.


Related Topics:, , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

DroneTech Startup TSAW Drones launched its Made-In-India Drone – Hybrid Fixed Wing VTOL (Adarna V2) at Aero India 2023

TSAW Drones launched its Made-In-India Drone at Aero India 2023
By February 14, 2023
Technology, innovation critical factors for improving healthcare infrastructure: NITI Aayog CEO

Technology, innovation critical factors for improving healthcare infrastructure: NITI Aayog CEO
By February 14, 2023
NTT plans Rs 2000cr investment in Kolkata data centre

NTT plans Rs 2000cr investment in Kolkata data centre
By February 13, 2023
GetVantage partners with IPV to invest INR 200 crore in 500+ businesses over the next 12 months

Funding News

GetVantage partners with IPV to invest 200 crores in 500 businesses
Ahmedabad-based AI-enabled Ed-tech start-up 'Prepseed.com' secures funding

EdTech

Ahmedabad-based AI-enabled Ed-tech start-up ‘Prepseed.com’ secures funding
U.S. Ethanol Industry Praises India on Achieving Blending Target

News

U.S. ethanol industry praises India on achieving blending target
To Top
Loading...