Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

NTT plans Rs 2000cr investment in Kolkata data centre

NTT plans Rs 2000cr investment in Kolkata data centre

Business

NTT plans Rs 2000cr investment in Kolkata data centre

Press Trust of India
Published on

Global data centre and telecommunications leader NTT has outlined plans to invest Rs 2,000 crore in a hyperscale data centre in Kolkata over the next few years, a senior company executive said on Monday.



This is part of the ongoing USD 2.5 billion total investment plan in India by NTT Ltd announced about two years ago. “We plan to build three data centre buildings for hyperscale data centre in Kolkata site. The IT load capacity of the data centre will be at least 25MW, but considering the operational power requirement, it will be 40MW. The campus will be spread over 7.5 acres of land,” said Shekhar Sharma,” CEO of NTT Global Data Center & Cloud Infrastructure India, after the Bhumi Pujan (groundbreaking) ceremony.

Also read: M&A deals jump 40 pc to USD 163 billion in 2022, aided by USD 57-billion HDFC merger: Report

In the first phase, NTT plans to spend about Rs 500 crore depending on demand from the region, while further investment will depend on demand. NTT is India’s leader in data centre services and one of the top three providers globally. NTT India’s existing data centre capacity is 230 MW of operating load spread over 2.1 million square feet at 12 facilities spread across cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi NCR and Chennai.

The Kolkata data centre campus spans 6,00,000 square feet. When fully built, Phase I will be 1,00,000 square feet. The company aims to have the data centre up and running in 12 to 15 months, officials said. “At the country level, we are adding new capacity very quickly. Over the next two years, we plan to add 280 MW of operational load to 2.5 million square foot data centres campuses across the country,” said the senior NTT official. NTT’s USD 2.5 billion capex will be in new data centres, cloud computing, submarine cable landing stations and solar parks.

West Bengal IT Secretary Rajeev Kumar said several companies had expressed interest in setting up data centres at Bengal Silicon Valley Tech Hub in New Town near Kolkata. A preferential open access policy for data centres is underway to boost the sector, he said without elaborating. WBHIDCO Chairman Debashish Sen said the state would support green energy in data centres and the government will promote it through policy support. Bengal Silicon Valley Tech Hub is under the control of WBHIDCO (West Bengal Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation).


Related Topics:, , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

NTT plans Rs 2000cr investment in Kolkata data centre

NTT plans Rs 2000cr investment in Kolkata data centre
By February 13, 2023
M&A deals jump 40 pc to USD 163 billion in 2022, aided by USD 57-billion HDFC merger: Report

M&A deals jump 40 pc to USD 163 billion in 2022, aided by USD 57-billion HDFC merger: Report
By February 13, 2023
FCI must open more procurement centres in UP, sell more wheat in open market: Goyal

FCI must open more procurement centres in UP, sell more wheat in open market: Goyal
By February 13, 2023
GetVantage partners with IPV to invest INR 200 crore in 500+ businesses over the next 12 months

Funding News

GetVantage partners with IPV to invest 200 crores in 500 businesses
Ahmedabad-based AI-enabled Ed-tech start-up 'Prepseed.com' secures funding

EdTech

Ahmedabad-based AI-enabled Ed-tech start-up ‘Prepseed.com’ secures funding
U.S. Ethanol Industry Praises India on Achieving Blending Target

News

U.S. ethanol industry praises India on achieving blending target
To Top
Loading...