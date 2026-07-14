Apple’s Foldable iPhone Ultra Rumored for 2026 Launch as Leaks Reveal

Apple’s long-rumored foldable smartphone is once again making headlines, with fresh reports suggesting the company is preparing to introduce an iPhone Ultra in 2026. While Apple has yet to officially confirm the device, multiple supply chain reports, analyst predictions, and software discoveries are strengthening expectations that the tech giant is finally entering the foldable smartphone market.

The device, widely believed to be Apple’s first foldable iPhone, is expected to combine the portability of a smartphone with the productivity of a compact tablet, targeting premium users willing to pay top dollar for cutting-edge hardware.

2026 launch appears increasingly likely

Industry analysts expect Apple to unveil the iPhone Ultra alongside its flagship iPhone lineup during its traditional September product event in 2026. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has suggested that Apple’s annual hardware showcase in early September remains the most likely venue for the announcement.

However, availability may not immediately follow the launch. Several reports indicate Apple could adopt a rollout strategy similar to the original iPhone X, announcing the device in September before opening pre-orders several weeks later due to manufacturing constraints.

Some analysts believe wider retail availability may extend into late 2026 or even early 2027 as production ramps up.

Premium pricing expected

If the rumors prove accurate, the iPhone Ultra could become Apple’s most expensive smartphone ever.

Most industry estimates place the starting price above $2,000, while some forecasts suggest configurations approaching $2,400, positioning it above competing foldable devices from Samsung and Google.

Analysts attribute the expected pricing to Apple’s premium positioning, advanced hinge technology and increasing component costs, particularly memory and display panels.

Despite the high price tag, supply chain sources suggest Apple has instructed manufacturers to prepare production volumes exceeding previous estimates, indicating confidence in demand.

Foldable design with larger display

Reports indicate Apple is opting for a book-style foldable design rather than a flip phone.

When unfolded, the device is expected to feature a flexible display measuring approximately 7.8 inches, complemented by an external cover screen around 5.5 inches.

Unlike some rival foldables that prioritize narrow front displays, Apple is reportedly choosing a wider form factor designed to improve usability and multimedia viewing.

The unfolded device may measure under 5 millimetres thick, making it thinner than many current flagship smartphones despite its folding mechanism.

Apple is also believed to be introducing a newly engineered hinge system designed to minimize the visible crease that has long been one of the biggest criticisms of foldable phones.

Touch ID may replace Face ID

One of the biggest rumored surprises involves Apple’s biometric security system.

Instead of Face ID, the foldable iPhone is expected to feature Touch ID integrated into the power button, allowing Apple to maximize screen space while maintaining a slim profile.

The move would mark the return of fingerprint authentication on a flagship iPhone after several years dominated by facial recognition.

The rear camera system is expected to include dual lenses, reportedly featuring wide and ultra-wide sensors.

iOS optimized for multitasking

Software could be one of the biggest selling points of the iPhone Ultra.

Developers examining early versions of iOS 27 have reportedly identified code references related to folding displays and variable viewing angles, fueling speculation that Apple is preparing the operating system for a foldable device.

When opened, the Ultra is expected to offer a more iPad-like experience with enhanced multitasking, split-screen apps, and redesigned interfaces optimized for larger displays.

Although it may borrow productivity features from iPadOS, current reports suggest the foldable phone will continue running iOS rather than Apple’s tablet operating system.

Battery and performance upgrades

Apple is also rumored to be testing significantly larger battery capacities for the foldable device.

Estimates suggest battery sizes between 5,400mAh and 5,800mAh, potentially making it the largest battery ever fitted inside an iPhone.

Combined with Apple’s custom processors and software optimization, the larger battery could help address one of the biggest concerns surrounding foldable smartphones—battery life.

Foldable future for Apple

While Samsung, Google and several Chinese manufacturers have already established themselves in the foldable smartphone segment, Apple’s entry could reshape the market.

The company has traditionally entered product categories later than competitors but often focuses on refining technology and software integration before launching new devices.

Although Apple remains silent about the project, the growing number of credible reports suggests the iPhone Ultra may become one of the company’s most significant product launches in years.