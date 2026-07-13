Connect with us
The Plunge Daily

The Plunge Daily

Shia LaBeouf Claims Father’s Alleged On-Set Conduct Strained Hollywood Relationships

Shia LaBeouf Claims Father’s Alleged On-Set Conduct Strained Hollywood Relationships Lucy Liu Jeffrey Craig LaBeouf Sigourney Weaver

E! News

Shia LaBeouf Claims Father’s Alleged On-Set Conduct Strained Hollywood Relationships

Screen Plunge

By

Published on

Actor Shia LaBeouf has made fresh claims about his late childhood experiences on Hollywood film sets, alleging that his father’s inappropriate behavior toward female actors created uncomfortable situations during the filming of “Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle” and “Holes.”

Speaking during a panel appearance at the 2026 Fanboy Expo in Knoxville, Tennessee, LaBeouf reflected on his early years in the entertainment industry and described what he said were difficult interactions involving his father, Jeffrey Craig LaBeouf, and several of his co-stars.

The actor’s remarks have generated widespread attention online, although the allegations have not been independently verified.

Claims involving Lucy Liu and Sigourney Weaver

During a question-and-answer session with fans, LaBeouf recalled working alongside Cameron Diaz, Lucy Liu and Drew Barrymore in the 2003 action-comedy sequel Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle.

According to Shia LaBeouf, his father had recently been released from prison at the time and frequently made advances toward women working on set.

He alleged that Lucy Liu deliberately avoided interacting with his father because of his repeated behavior.

LaBeouf also claimed that a similar situation occurred during the filming of Disney’s “Holes,” where he appeared alongside veteran actress Sigourney Weaver.

According to the actor, Sigourney Weaver allegedly slapped his father after he reportedly made unwanted advances toward her during production.

Neither Liu nor Weaver has publicly commented on the claims.

No official response from those involved

Representatives for LaBeouf, Jeffrey LaBeouf, Lucy Liu, and Sigourney Weaver had not publicly responded to the allegations at the time of publication.

Representatives for Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore have also not issued statements regarding the remarks.

As the comments stem from LaBeouf’s personal recollections during a public event, no independent evidence has been presented to support the allegations.

A complicated father-son relationship

Shia LaBeouf has spoken extensively over the years about his relationship with his father, who has been a recurring subject in interviews and creative projects.

Jeffrey Craig LaBeouf previously acknowledged past legal troubles, including serving prison time during the early 1980s.

The father-son relationship became a central theme of “Honey Boy” (2019), the semi-autobiographical film written by Shia LaBeouf while he was undergoing court-ordered rehabilitation.

Although the film portrayed Jeffrey as emotionally abusive, LaBeouf later stated that the depiction exaggerated certain aspects of their relationship and admitted he had unfairly portrayed his father in some respects.

In more recent interviews, the actor has described rebuilding his relationship with Jeffrey and spending more time with him after relocating to Louisiana.

Early fame shaped by family struggles

LaBeouf entered Hollywood as a child actor before achieving mainstream fame through Disney’s “Even Stevens” and later blockbuster franchises including “Transformers.”

His early career unfolded while his father frequently accompanied him to film sets, making Jeffrey a visible presence during many productions.

The actor has often credited those experiences—both positive and negative—with influencing his later work as an actor and filmmaker.

His openness about addiction, mental health struggles and family trauma has made him one of Hollywood’s more candid public figures.

Conversation reignites online

LaBeouf’s latest comments quickly spread across social media, where fans debated both the allegations and the broader issue of family members accompanying young performers in the entertainment industry.

Some users praised the actor for speaking honestly about his upbringing, while others cautioned against concluding without corroborating evidence or responses from those mentioned.

The renewed attention also places LaBeouf back in the headlines as he continues rebuilding his career following several years marked by legal and personal controversies.

For now, the actor’s remarks remain personal recollections shared during a public discussion, with no public confirmation or denial from the individuals named.

  • Shia LaBeouf Claims Father’s Alleged On-Set Conduct Strained Hollywood Relationships Lucy Liu Jeffrey Craig LaBeouf Sigourney Weaver
  • Shia LaBeouf Claims Father’s Alleged On-Set Conduct Strained Hollywood Relationships Lucy Liu Jeffrey Craig LaBeouf Sigourney Weaver

Related Topics:, , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in E! News

Submit Your Story

CULTURE

Sacha Baron Cohen Revives Ali G at Wimbledon as Secret Movie Fuels Comeback Buzz

Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen Revives Ali G at Wimbledon as Secret Movie Fuels Comeback Buzz
By July 14, 2026
Tom Cruise Undergoes Dramatic Transformation in ‘Digger’ as First Trailer Unveils Alejandro Iñárritu’s Political Satire

Movies & Documentaries

Tom Cruise Undergoes Dramatic Transformation in ‘Digger’ as First Trailer Unveils Alejandro Iñárritu’s Political Satire
By July 13, 2026
Shia LaBeouf Claims Father’s Alleged On-Set Conduct Strained Hollywood Relationships Lucy Liu Jeffrey Craig LaBeouf Sigourney Weaver

E! News

Shia LaBeouf Claims Father’s Alleged On-Set Conduct Strained Hollywood Relationships
By July 13, 2026
Olivia Wilde’s ‘The Invite’ Wins Early Praise as Seth Rogen-Led Comedy Sparks Oscar Buzz Penélope Cruz and Edward Norton

A24

Olivia Wilde’s ‘The Invite’ Wins Early Praise as Seth Rogen-Led Comedy Sparks Oscar Buzz
By July 13, 2026
Sacha Baron Cohen Secretly Wraps New Ali G Movie, Reviving The Character After Two Decades Borat Bruno

Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen Secretly Wraps New Ali G Movie, Reviving The Character After Two Decades
By July 13, 2026
Alaya By Stage3 raises seed funding to hit ₹50 crore ARR — and AI is at the centre of the plan LC Nueva AIF

Alaya By Stage3 raises seed funding to hit ₹50 crore ARR, and AI is at the centre of the plan
By April 22, 2026
NitiQuest 2026 PedalStart and Cesim Spotlight India’s Rising Student Startup Founders

NitiQuest 2026: PedalStart and Cesim Spotlight India’s Rising Student Startup Founders
By March 9, 2026
Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence Ashish Kacholia and group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel (Finquest), LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shah Rukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth, and Vinod Dugar (RDB Group).

Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence
By September 8, 2025

TECH PLUNGE

Elon Musk and Sam Altman Clash Again as Apple’s Trade Secrets Lawsuit Against OpenAI Escalates Scam Altman

News

Elon Musk and Sam Altman Clash Again as Apple’s Trade Secrets Lawsuit Against OpenAI Escalates
By July 14, 2026
Rare Total Solar Eclipse to Grace Skies in August 2026, With Stunning Sunset Views Across Europe NASA

News

Rare Total Solar Eclipse to Grace Skies in August 2026, With Stunning Sunset Views Across Europe
By July 13, 2026
India’s First AI Literacy Summit launched in Kochi as Saina Human AI unveils KFSI Shri P.K. Kunhalikutty, Keralam’s Minister Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence

India’s First AI Literacy Summit launched in Kochi as Saina Human AI unveils KFSI
By July 10, 2026

PLUNGE DAILY

Future Drops 22-Track ‘The Real Me,’ Eyes Another Billboard No. 1 Album Drake Track Radio

Album Drop

Future Drops 22-Track ‘The Real Me,’ Eyes Another Billboard No. 1 Album
Trump Thanks FIFA After Stunning Folarin Balogun Suspension Reversal Ahead of Belgium Clash Gianni Infantino

News

Trump Thanks FIFA After Stunning Folarin Balogun Suspension Reversal Ahead of Belgium Clash
Grey's Anatomy Patrick Dempsey Rules Out Maine Senate Bid, Says His Greatest Service Is Outside Politics

News

Patrick Dempsey Rules Out Maine Senate Bid, Says His Greatest Service Is Outside Politics
Jermaine Dupri files $18 million lawsuit against Sony Music over unpaid royalties Mariah Carey, Usher So So Def

Music Disputes

Jermaine Dupri files $18 million lawsuit against Sony Music over unpaid royalties
FBI Investigation Into Argentina Football Federation Emerges During World Cup Campaign AFA Messi

FIFA World Cup

FBI Investigation Into Argentina Football Federation Emerges During World Cup Campaign
Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey Unveils Epic Final Trailer Ahead of July Release Matt Damon Zendaya Tom Holland Robert Pattinson

Book Adaptation

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey Unveils Epic Final Trailer Ahead of July Release
Drake, Nelly Furtado at FIFA World Cup Clash in Toronto Cristiano Ronaldo Croatia

FIFA World Cup

Drake, Nelly Furtado and Canadian Celebrities at the Dramatic FIFA World Cup Clash in Toronto
Trump Faces Renewed Scrutiny After Verbal Missteps at NATO Summit in Turkey Islamic Republic of Japan to referring to Zelensky as President Putin. 

Trump Presidency

Trump Faces Renewed Scrutiny After Verbal Missteps at NATO Summit in Turkey
Christian Horner Open to Formula 1 Return, but Only With a Front-Running Team Silverstone British GP PAddock

News

Christian Horner Open to Formula 1 Return, but Only With a Front-Running Team
Tesla Stock Could Gain 20% as Wall Street Weighs Potential SpaceX Merger Elon Musk

Business

Tesla Stock Could Gain 20% as Wall Street Weighs Potential SpaceX Merger
Donald Trump Claims He’s ‘No. 1’ on TikTok, Takes Fresh Swipe at Taylor Swift

News

Trump Claims He’s ‘No. 1’ on TikTok, Takes Fresh Swipe at Taylor Swift
Trump Seeks Rare Supreme Court Rehearing in Birthright Citizenship Battle 14th Amendment

immigration Politics

Trump Seeks Rare Supreme Court Rehearing in Birthright Citizenship Battle
Nurix AI Acquires Verloop.io to Strengthen Enterprise Conversational AI Platform

Artificial Intelligence

Nurix AI Acquires Verloop.io to Strengthen Enterprise Conversational AI Platform
Portugal’s World Cup Dream Ends as Cristiano Ronaldo Bows Out in Tears, Roberto Martinez Resigns Spain Mikel Merino

FIFA World Cup

Portugal’s World Cup Dream Ends as Cristiano Ronaldo Bows Out in Tears, Roberto Martinez Resigns
Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff Separate After Nearly Three Years of Marriage

E! News

Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff Separate After Nearly Three Years of Marriage
Drake Stuns Fan by Joining Her TikTok Live, Creates Viral Moment With Heartfelt Message Champagnemamiabi Abi

Hip Hop/ Rap

Drake Stuns Fan by Joining Her TikTok Live, Creates Viral Moment With Heartfelt Message
Erling Haaland Fires Norway Into Historic World Cup Quarterfinals With Stunning Brace Against Brazil FIFA

FIFA World Cup

Erling Haaland Fires Norway Into Historic World Cup Quarterfinals With Stunning Brace Against Brazil
Giannis Antetokounmpo backs Drake in Kendrick Lamar rivalry LeBron James N3on Livestream

Hip Hop/ Rap

Giannis Antetokounmpo backs Drake in Kendrick Lamar rivalry
Netcore Unbxd Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Search and Product Discovery

Artificial Intelligence

Netcore Unbxd Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Search and Product Discovery
Dune Part Three Trailer Unveils Paul Atreides’ Darkest Battle Yet Timothée Chalamet Zendaya Robert Pattinson Denis Villeneuve Frank Herbert

Book Adaptation

Dune: Part Three Trailer Unveils Paul Atreides’ Darkest Battle Yet
New Madonna Photo Book Unveils Rare 1985 Portraits and Untold Stories Ken Regan Madonna: Into the Groove Sean penn

Pop Music

New Madonna Photo Book Unveils Rare 1985 Portraits and Untold Stories
Trump’s Plan to Display $400 Million Air Force One at Presidential Library Qatari Jet Boeing 747

News

Trump’s Plan to Display $400 Million Air Force One at Presidential Library
To Top
Loading...