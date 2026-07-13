Sacha Baron Cohen Secretly Wraps New Ali G Movie, Reviving The Character After Two Decades

Sacha Baron Cohen is bringing one of his most iconic comedy creations back to the big screen. The actor and comedian has reportedly completed filming a new Ali G movie, reviving the beloved character more than two decades after the release of “Ali G Indahouse.”

The project, filmed largely in secret, follows the covert production style that made Sacha Baron Cohen’s “Borat” and “Brüno” films global hits. While the movie’s title, plot details and release date remain under wraps, the completed production signals the return of one of television’s most recognizable satirical personalities.

Ali G returns after 24 years

The upcoming film marks Ali G’s first major cinematic appearance since 2002’s “Ali G Indahouse,” although the character has made occasional television and awards-show appearances over the years.

Ali G first emerged in the late 1990s on Britain’s Channel 4 as the self-proclaimed “voice of da yoof,” quickly becoming a cultural phenomenon through his exaggerated street slang, awkward interviews and satirical take on politics and celebrity culture. The character later headlined “Da Ali G Show,” which gained an international following after airing on HBO in the United States.

Secret production follows the Borat formula

According to entertainment industry reports, filming took place under tight secrecy across locations in the United Kingdom and the United States.

Much like Sacha Baron Cohen’s previous hidden-camera productions, the new Ali G movie is expected to feature unscripted encounters with real public figures and unsuspecting interview subjects.

The actor has long relied on surprise interactions to generate comedy, with Ali G famously interviewing academics, politicians and celebrities who often struggled to distinguish satire from reality.

Representatives for Sacha Baron Cohen have declined to officially comment on the project.

Comedy icon returns to familiar territory

Ali G became famous for conducting bizarre interviews with prominent personalities, often confusing guests with absurd questions and hip-hop-inspired slang.

Past interview subjects included renowned intellectual Noam Chomsky, former U.S. House Speaker Newt Gingrich, broadcaster Andy Rooney, and British politician Tony Benn.

The character’s combination of social satire and improvisational comedy helped launch Cohen’s international career before he introduced audiences to other creations such as Borat Sagdiyev and Austrian fashion reporter Brüno.

A career built on fearless satire

Although Cohen announced the retirement of several of his signature characters in the late 2000s, he has repeatedly returned to them in special projects.

His 2020 film “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” became one of the year’s biggest streaming releases, earning widespread critical acclaim and award recognition.

Beyond comedy, Cohen has built a diverse acting career with performances in films including “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” “Les Misérables,” “Hugo,” “Sweeney Todd,” and “The Dictator.”

He has also appeared in television dramas such as “The Spy” and “Disclaimer,” while his political satire series “Who Is America?” received multiple Emmy nominations.

Growing anticipation among fans

Rumours about a new Ali G project have circulated for several years, although reports suggested development was delayed by the Hollywood writers’ and actors’ strikes.

With production now reportedly complete, anticipation is growing among longtime fans eager to see how the outspoken Staines resident navigates today’s political and social landscape.

The return also comes at a time when nostalgic comedy revivals have found renewed popularity with audiences, particularly on streaming platforms and in cinemas.

Industry observers believe the character’s trademark style of confronting public figures with unexpected questions remains as relevant as ever in an era shaped by social media, misinformation and viral moments.

Release details still under wraps

No distributor has yet announced an official release date, trailer, or promotional campaign for the film.

However, the secrecy surrounding production has only heightened curiosity, echoing the marketing approach used successfully for Cohen’s earlier hidden-camera comedies.

Whether interviewing politicians, celebrities or experts once again, Ali G’s return promises another blend of satire, improvisation and uncomfortable humour that made the character a global comedy icon.

For fans, one thing is already certain — Booyakasha is back.