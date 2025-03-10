Apple’s Foldable iPhone: Will the ‘iPhone Flip’ Finally Arrive by 2026?

After years of speculation, leaks, and patent filings, the long-awaited foldable iPhone—tentatively dubbed the “iPhone Flip”—may finally see the light of day in 2026. While Samsung, Google, and Motorola have dominated the foldable market, Apple has remained on the sidelines, focusing instead on AI-driven innovations. However, fresh rumors suggest that Apple is moving beyond the concept phase and could release a foldable device sooner than expected.

Why Has Apple Delayed Its Foldable iPhone?

Foldable phones have existed since 2019, yet Apple has refrained from joining the race. Unlike Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip series, which have iterated on foldable technology over the years, Apple foldable phones have faced significant roadblocks—particularly in designing a crease-free display. Since their inception, creases have plagued foldable phones, and Apple’s design team is reportedly unwilling to launch a device until this issue is resolved.

In addition to display challenges, Apple has been working on making the iPhone Flip as thin as possible while maintaining durability. Apple’s high seamless design and user experience standards have likely contributed to the delays. Recent reports suggest the company is testing foldable screens with suppliers like Samsung and LG to meet its stringent requirements.

What Will the iPhone Flip Look Like?

There are conflicting reports about the design of the first Apple foldable phone. Some rumors suggest a clamshell-style foldable, similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip or Motorola Razr. However, recent leaks indicate Apple may prioritise a book-style design, featuring a 7.8-inch inner display and a 5.5-inch outer screen. If true, this would place it in direct competition with Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold lineup rather than the Z Flip.

Additionally, Apple’s patents hint at unique features, such as a self-healing display that can repair minor scratches and a hinge system designed to reduce stress on the screen. Another intriguing rumor suggests the return of Touch ID, possibly integrated into a side-mounted button, as Face ID might be challenging to implement in a foldable format.

Release Date and Price Expectations

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has predicted that the Apple foldable iPhone or Apple Flip Phone could launch in late 2026, though some reports indicate a delay to 2027. A newly granted Apple patent confirms that the company has been working on folding devices for years, strengthening the belief that the iPhone Flip is actively being developed.

Pricing for the foldable iPhone is expected to be steep. Analysts suggest a price tag between $2,000 and $2,500, aligning with other high-end foldables like Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold series. Apple reportedly plans an initial production run of 3 to 5 million units, reflecting cautious optimism about consumer demand.

Is Apple Too Late to the Foldable Market?

Samsung, Google, and Motorola have had years to refine their foldable phones, giving them a significant advantage. However, Apple has a history of entering markets late but dominating them through superior design and user experience. The iPhone Flip could redefine foldable smartphones if Apple could solve the crease issue and justify the premium price.

For now, the iPhone Flip remains a concept wrapped in speculation. But if the latest leaks hold, Apple fans may finally get their hands on a foldable iPhone within the next two years.