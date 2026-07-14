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Elon Musk and Sam Altman Clash Again as Apple’s Trade Secrets Lawsuit Against OpenAI Escalates

Elon Musk and Sam Altman Clash Again as Apple’s Trade Secrets Lawsuit Against OpenAI Escalates Scam Altman

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Elon Musk and Sam Altman Clash Again as Apple’s Trade Secrets Lawsuit Against OpenAI Escalates

Tech Plunge

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The rivalry between Elon Musk and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has flared up once again after Apple filed a high-profile lawsuit accusing OpenAI of misappropriating trade secrets, prompting a fresh war of words between the two technology leaders on X.

The public exchange comes as tensions within the artificial intelligence industry continue to rise, with major companies racing to dominate both AI software and next-generation hardware.

Apple lawsuit fuels online confrontation

Apple’s lawsuit alleges that several former employees who joined OpenAI improperly retained confidential information related to unreleased hardware designs, suppliers and product development.

The complaint specifically names Tang Tan, OpenAI’s hardware chief and a former Apple executive, along with former Apple engineer Chang Liu, accusing them of obtaining proprietary information before joining the AI company.

Apple claims the former employees accessed confidential product files, supplier details and hardware information that could benefit OpenAI’s growing ambitions in AI-powered consumer devices.

OpenAI has rejected the allegations, stating that it has no interest in using competitors’ trade secrets and remains focused on developing original technology.

Elon Musk trolling OpenAI's Sam Altman calling him 'Scam Altman'

Elon Musk is trolling OpenAI’s Sam Altman, calling him ‘Scam Altman’

Elon Musk renews criticism of Sam Altman

Reacting to reports of Apple’s legal action, Musk launched a series of attacks on Altman through multiple posts on X. Using a nickname he has repeatedly employed over the past year, ‘Scam Altman,’ Musk accused Altman of taking “scamming to a whole new level” while mocking OpenAI’s leadership.

He also alleged that OpenAI had benefited from Apple’s technology, escalating long-running accusations about the company’s business practices.

The Scam Altman comments reflect Elon Musk’s continuing frustration with OpenAI following his unsuccessful legal challenge earlier this year over the company’s transition from a nonprofit research organisation into a commercially focused AI powerhouse.

Sam Altman fires back

Altman did not allow Musk’s remarks to go unanswered. The OpenAI chief mocked Elon Musk’s plans to deploy space-based data centres through SpaceX, questioning whether investors were being sold overly ambitious projects.

Elon Musk responded by insisting the orbital data centre programme would begin operating next year before adding another personal jab aimed at Altman. The exchange quickly attracted millions of views and became one of the weekend’s most discussed technology conversations across social media.

Sam Altman later joked that one indication OpenAI’s latest AI model had become successful was that Musk appeared “obsessed” with him again.

Sam Altman Hits Back at Elon Musk

Sam Altman Hits Back at Elon Musk

A rivalry years in the making

The latest confrontation adds another chapter to one of Silicon Valley’s most closely watched feuds.

Musk and Altman were among the founders of OpenAI in 2015, launching the organisation as a nonprofit research laboratory focused on developing artificial intelligence for the broader benefit of humanity.

However, differences over the company’s direction eventually drove Musk away from OpenAI.

The billionaire later accused the company of abandoning its original mission after forming commercial partnerships and attracting billions of dollars in outside investment.

OpenAI denied those claims during a recent California trial, where a jury ruled in favour of the company. Musk has indicated he intends to appeal that decision.

AI competition intensifies

The latest dispute also arrives as both executives compete aggressively in the rapidly evolving AI market.

Musk’s AI venture recently unveiled a new version of its Grok model, while OpenAI introduced its latest GPT platform, intensifying competition for enterprise clients and developers.

At the same time, both companies are expanding beyond software.

OpenAI has accelerated work on AI-focused hardware following the recruitment of hundreds of former Apple employees, while Musk continues investing heavily in artificial intelligence through SpaceX, xAI and Tesla.

Industry observers believe the convergence of AI software, custom hardware, and cloud infrastructure will define the next phase of technological competition.

Legal battle continues

Apple’s lawsuit remains in its early stages, and the allegations have not yet been tested in court.

Neither Tang Tan nor Chang Liu has publicly responded to the claims.

As legal proceedings unfold, the dispute is likely to keep both Apple and OpenAI under intense scrutiny—while the increasingly personal rivalry between Musk and Altman shows little sign of cooling.

  • Elon Musk and Sam Altman Clash Again as Apple’s Trade Secrets Lawsuit Against OpenAI Escalates Scam Altman
  • Sam Altman Hits Back at Elon Musk
  • Elon Musk trolling OpenAI's Sam Altman calling him 'Scam Altman'
  • Elon Musk and Sam Altman Clash Again as Apple’s Trade Secrets Lawsuit Against OpenAI Escalates Scam Altman
  • Sam Altman Hits Back at Elon Musk
  • Elon Musk trolling OpenAI's Sam Altman calling him 'Scam Altman'

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