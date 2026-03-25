Apple
iOS 26.4 Update: Apple Brings AI to CarPlay, Adds 163 New Emojis and Teases Video Feature
Apple’s latest iOS 26.4 update is here, and it’s packed with upgrades that blend AI innovation, smarter in-car experiences, and expressive communication tools. From AI chatbots in CarPlay to 163 new emojis, the update signals Apple’s push toward a more intelligent and personalized ecosystem.
AI Comes to CarPlay: A Major Leap Forward
One of the most notable features in iOS 26.4 is the introduction of AI-powered voice assistant apps in CarPlay. For the first time, Apple allows third-party AI chatbots like ChatGPT, Google Gemini, and Claude to function within the CarPlay environment.
This marks a significant shift in Apple’s traditionally closed ecosystem. However, safety remains a priority. These apps will:
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Launch directly in voice-only mode
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Avoid displaying text or visuals to reduce distractions
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Work alongside Siri, not replace it
This feature opens the door to hands-free AI interactions while driving, enabling users to ask questions, get summaries, or even manage tasks seamlessly on the road.
New Ambient Music Widget Enhances Driving Experience
Apple is also expanding its CarPlay widgets ecosystem with the addition of the Ambient Music widget.
This feature allows users to instantly play curated playlists based on mood categories such as:
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Chill
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Productivity
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Sleep
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Wellbeing
The widget integrates smoothly into CarPlay’s interface, offering a distraction-free way to set the tone for your drive. As widgets continue to evolve, this addition signals Apple’s focus on personalized in-car experiences.
163 New Emojis Redefine Digital Expression
Beyond CarPlay, iOS 26.4 introduces 163 new emojis, based on Unicode 17.0 recommendations.
Among the highlights:
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A distorted face emoji with bulging eyes
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A Bigfoot-inspired “hairy creature.”
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A ballet dancer emoji with inclusive skin tone options
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An orca and a treasure chest
Additionally, Apple has updated existing emojis with new skin tone combinations and refined designs, enhancing inclusivity and visual consistency across devices.
Video in CarPlay: The Next Big Upgrade?
Apple is also preparing to roll out video playback support in CarPlay, a long-awaited feature first teased at WWDC.
While not fully available yet, early developer previews suggest:
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Video playback may work when the car is parked
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Automaker approval will be required
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A gradual rollout is expected
If implemented successfully, this could transform CarPlay into a more entertainment-focused platform, especially during downtime.
What This Means for Apple Users
The iOS 26.4 update highlights three major trends:
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AI integration is expanding rapidly, even into driving environments
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CarPlay is evolving into a smarter, lifestyle-focused interface
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User expression remains central, with continuous emoji innovation
As Apple balances innovation with safety, iOS 26.4 sets the stage for a future where AI, mobility, and personalization converge seamlessly.