Connect with us
The Plunge Daily

The Plunge Daily

iOS 26.4 Update: Apple Brings AI to CarPlay, Adds 163 New Emojis and Teases Video Feature

iOS 26.4 Update Apple Brings AI to CarPlay, Adds 163 New Emojis and Teases Video Feature

Apple

iOS 26.4 Update: Apple Brings AI to CarPlay, Adds 163 New Emojis and Teases Video Feature

Tech Plunge

By

Published on

Apple’s latest iOS 26.4 update is here, and it’s packed with upgrades that blend AI innovation, smarter in-car experiences, and expressive communication tools. From AI chatbots in CarPlay to 163 new emojis, the update signals Apple’s push toward a more intelligent and personalized ecosystem.

AI Comes to CarPlay: A Major Leap Forward

One of the most notable features in iOS 26.4 is the introduction of AI-powered voice assistant apps in CarPlay. For the first time, Apple allows third-party AI chatbots like ChatGPT, Google Gemini, and Claude to function within the CarPlay environment.

This marks a significant shift in Apple’s traditionally closed ecosystem. However, safety remains a priority. These apps will:

  • Launch directly in voice-only mode

  • Avoid displaying text or visuals to reduce distractions

  • Work alongside Siri, not replace it

This feature opens the door to hands-free AI interactions while driving, enabling users to ask questions, get summaries, or even manage tasks seamlessly on the road.

New Ambient Music Widget Enhances Driving Experience

Apple is also expanding its CarPlay widgets ecosystem with the addition of the Ambient Music widget.

This feature allows users to instantly play curated playlists based on mood categories such as:

  • Chill

  • Productivity

  • Sleep

  • Wellbeing

The widget integrates smoothly into CarPlay’s interface, offering a distraction-free way to set the tone for your drive. As widgets continue to evolve, this addition signals Apple’s focus on personalized in-car experiences.

Apple iOS 26.4 CarPlay Updates

Apple iOS 26.4 CarPlay Updates

163 New Emojis Redefine Digital Expression

Beyond CarPlay, iOS 26.4 introduces 163 new emojis, based on Unicode 17.0 recommendations.

Among the highlights:

  • A distorted face emoji with bulging eyes

  • A Bigfoot-inspired “hairy creature.”

  • A ballet dancer emoji with inclusive skin tone options

  • An orca and a treasure chest

Additionally, Apple has updated existing emojis with new skin tone combinations and refined designs, enhancing inclusivity and visual consistency across devices.

Apple iOS 26.4 New Emojis

Apple iOS 26.4 New Emojis

Video in CarPlay: The Next Big Upgrade?

Apple is also preparing to roll out video playback support in CarPlay, a long-awaited feature first teased at WWDC.

While not fully available yet, early developer previews suggest:

  • Video playback may work when the car is parked

  • Automaker approval will be required

  • A gradual rollout is expected

If implemented successfully, this could transform CarPlay into a more entertainment-focused platform, especially during downtime.

What This Means for Apple Users

The iOS 26.4 update highlights three major trends:

  1. AI integration is expanding rapidly, even into driving environments

  2. CarPlay is evolving into a smarter, lifestyle-focused interface

  3. User expression remains central, with continuous emoji innovation

As Apple balances innovation with safety, iOS 26.4 sets the stage for a future where AI, mobility, and personalization converge seamlessly.

  • iOS 26.4 Update Apple Brings AI to CarPlay, Adds 163 New Emojis and Teases Video Feature
  • Apple iOS 26.4 New Emojis
  • Apple iOS 26.4 CarPlay Updates
  • iOS 26.4 Update Apple Brings AI to CarPlay, Adds 163 New Emojis and Teases Video Feature
  • Apple iOS 26.4 New Emojis
  • Apple iOS 26.4 CarPlay Updates

Related Topics:, , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in Apple

iOS 26.4 Update Apple Brings AI to CarPlay, Adds 163 New Emojis and Teases Video Feature

iOS 26.4 Update: Apple Brings AI to CarPlay, Adds 163 New Emojis and Teases Video Feature
By March 25, 2026
Aston Martin Hands Jak Crawford Key FP1 Role at Japanese GP Fernando Alonso Rookie Grand Prix F1

Aston Martin Hands Jak Crawford Key FP1 Role at Japanese GP
By March 24, 2026
FIA Eyes Major F1 Rule Change After Bahrain and Saudi GP Disruptions ADUO System Formula 1 2026 Mercedes Ferrari

FIA Eyes Major F1 Rule Change After Bahrain and Saudi GP Disruptions
By March 24, 2026
‘Project Hail Mary’ Box Office Ryan Gosling Delivers 2026’s Biggest Opening Amazon MGM

‘Project Hail Mary’ Box Office: Ryan Gosling Delivers 2026’s Biggest Opening
By March 24, 2026
Daredevil Born Again Season 2 — What You Need to Know Before Watching Jessica Jones Matt Murdock Kingpin Spiderman

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 — What You Need to Know Before Watching
By March 24, 2026
Donald Trump Shares SNL Skit Mocking Keir Starmer Amid Iran War Talks SNL Uk Saturday Night Live

Trump Shares SNL Skit Mocking Starmer Amid Iran War Talks
By March 24, 2026
Meta Found Liable for Harming Children in Landmark Social Media Addiction Case Lawsuit Whastapp Instagram Facebook Child Safety Digital Addiction

Meta Found Liable for Harming Children in Landmark Social Media Addiction Case
By March 25, 2026
iOS 26.4 Update Apple Brings AI to CarPlay, Adds 163 New Emojis and Teases Video Feature

iOS 26.4 Update: Apple Brings AI to CarPlay, Adds 163 New Emojis and Teases Video Feature
By March 25, 2026
Burma Burma Raises $4.6 Million (38 Crore), Valuation Hits $54 Million (₹500 Crore) Amid Expansion Push

Burma Burma Raises $4.6 Million, Valuation Hits $54 Million Amid Expansion Push
By March 25, 2026
NitiQuest 2026 PedalStart and Cesim Spotlight India’s Rising Student Startup Founders

NitiQuest 2026: PedalStart and Cesim Spotlight India’s Rising Student Startup Founders
By March 9, 2026
Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence Ashish Kacholia and group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel (Finquest), LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shah Rukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth, and Vinod Dugar (RDB Group).

Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence
By September 8, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Meta Found Liable for Harming Children in Landmark Social Media Addiction Case Lawsuit Whastapp Instagram Facebook Child Safety Digital Addiction

Meta Found Liable for Harming Children in Landmark Social Media Addiction Case
By March 25, 2026
Meta AI Agent Triggers Internal Data Leak, Raising Fresh Concerns Over AI Safety Meta Agentic AI Leak Data

Meta AI Agent Triggers Internal Data Leak, Raising Fresh Concerns Over AI Safety
By March 20, 2026
Marvel Rivals Season 7 Battle Pass Revealed New Hero, Skins, and Esports Mode Unleashed

Marvel Rivals Season 7 Battle Pass Revealed: New Hero, Skins, and Esports Mode Unleashed
By March 20, 2026
Meta Found Liable for Harming Children in Landmark Social Media Addiction Case Lawsuit Whastapp Instagram Facebook Child Safety Digital Addiction

Meta Found Liable for Harming Children in Landmark Social Media Addiction Case
By March 25, 2026
Dubai Influencers Go Quiet as War Coverage Faces New Restrictions UAE Strict Online Rules Missile Attacks War Iran

Dubai Influencers Go Quiet as War Coverage Faces New Restrictions
By March 12, 2026
Instagram Outage Leaves Thousands Unable to Send Messages Worldwide Instagram is down Outage Meta

Instagram Outage Leaves Thousands Unable to Send Messages Worldwide
By March 11, 2026
Adam Sandler Shuts Down Viral Chanel Handbag Rumor TikTOk Reel Sadie Sandler Chanel Bag Story

Adam Sandler Shuts Down Viral Chanel Handbag Rumor
By February 6, 2026
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
3.6-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Banning, Shakes Riverside County Communities California

3.6-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Banning, Shakes Riverside County Communities
By February 18, 2026
“Money Can’t Buy Happiness Elon Musk’s Viral Post Raises Eyebrows X post Mental HEalth

“Money Can’t Buy Happiness”: Elon Musk’s Viral Post Raises Eyebrows
By February 7, 2026
India’s Protein Gap INTAKE Why Urban Diets Are Falling Dangerously Short survey by LocalCircles and Country Delight

India’s Protein Gap: Why Urban Diets Are Falling Dangerously Short survey by LocalCircles and Country Deligh
By February 5, 2026
OpenAI Strikes Pentagon Deal for Classified AI Use With Strict Safeguards Anthropic Pete Hegseth Sam Altman

Anthropic

OpenAI Strikes Pentagon Deal for Classified AI Use — With Strict Safeguards
Could Sean Diddy Combs Be the Game-Changer in Tupac’s Murder Trial? Tupac Shakur Duane “Keefe D” Davis

Hip Hop/ Rap

Could Diddy Be the Game-Changer in Tupac’s Murder Trial?
Jack Harlow Sparks Buzz With ‘Monica’ Teaser Interracial Dating, Brandy Praise & Album Details Ray J

Album Announcement

Jack Harlow Sparks Buzz With ‘Monica’ Teaser: Interracial Dating, Brandy Praise & Album Details
To Top
Loading...