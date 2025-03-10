Mondelez India Strengthens Healthcare Access for 1.45 Million People

Mondelez India, through its long-running CSR program Shubh Aarambh, has significantly enhanced primary healthcare access for 1.45 million people in over 800 villages across four states—Solan (Himachal Pradesh), Bhind (Madhya Pradesh), Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh), and Pune (Maharashtra). By supporting 200 Health & Wellness Centres (HWCs), the initiative has improved access to essential medical services, particularly for maternal and child healthcare, disease management, and community-led health interventions. Aligned with the Government of India’s Ayushman Arogya Mandir (AAM) initiative, this program has substantially increased patient footfall by 58% and ensured more people receive critical healthcare services.

Improvements in Maternal and Child Healthcare

Mondelez India’s CSR program has led to remarkable progress in maternal and child healthcare by addressing key challenges such as high-risk pregnancies and early childhood medical care. More than 11,618 high-risk pregnancies were identified and referred for specialized treatment, while 7,800+ children under the age of five received advanced medical attention.

Additionally, the initiative has significantly improved antenatal and postnatal care services:

96% of Sub-Health Centres (SHCs) now provide antenatal care.

84% of HWCs offer postnatal care.

97% of centres ensure routine immunization for children and pregnant women.

87% of HWCs cater to adolescent health needs.

A 12% increase in pregnancy registrations was recorded, highlighting greater awareness and trust in healthcare services.

Quality Enhancements and National Recognition

The program has also focused on improving the quality of healthcare services, with many HWCs receiving national recognition – 12 HWCs were awarded Kayakalp accreditation for maintaining high hygiene and infection control standards, 10 HWCs earned National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) certification, meeting rigorous healthcare benchmarks and 1,028 healthcare workers were trained to strengthen maternal, newborn, and child healthcare (MNCH) services.

Reducing Medical Expenses and Ensuring Inclusivity

One of the program’s key achievements is the 21% reduction in out-of-pocket medical expenses, making healthcare more affordable for underserved communities. This ensures that more families can seek timely medical treatment without financial constraints.

Mondelez India has also prioritized gender-inclusive healthcare by training 817 healthcare professionals to integrate gender and social considerations into patient care. This approach ensures that healthcare services cater to women, children, and marginalized groups, promoting equitable access to medical support.

Sharing Knowledge for Future Expansion

To further scale the impact of this initiative, Mondelez India hosted a Knowledge Exchange Workshop, bringing together healthcare experts, government officials, and community leaders. The discussions focused on best practices, strategies for expanding primary healthcare services, and the importance of public-private collaborations in strengthening India’s healthcare infrastructure.

Speaking on the initiative, Ophira Bhatia, VP, CGA Lead (India & AMEA), Mondelez India, emphasized the company’s commitment to strengthening community health infrastructure. Mondelez India has focused on building resilient communities and improving livelihoods for over a decade. Recognizing healthcare as a critical area, the company has worked closely with local health authorities to enhance accessibility, affordability, and service quality at the grassroots level.

By integrating preventive healthcare solutions and improving medical service delivery, Mondelez India has effectively covered 800+ villages and set a strong foundation for future expansion. The initiative stands as a nationwide model for scaling healthcare services and highlights the importance of preventive and community-led healthcare solutions.