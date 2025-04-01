Pokiddo Junior and Make-A-Wish Foundation Bring Smiles to Children Battling Critical Illnesses

In a heartfelt initiative to spread joy and hope, Pokiddo Junior, one of South Mumbai’s indoor adventure zones, partnered with the Make-A-Wish Foundation, India, to fulfil the wishes of children suffering from life-threatening illnesses. As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, Pokiddo Junior transformed into a playground of dreams, giving these young warriors a day filled with fun, adventure, and precious memories.

A Day of Pure Joy and Adventure

The event was hosted at Pokiddo Junior’s cutting-edge play zone, where children from Make-A-Wish Foundation, India, were welcomed with open arms. The venue provided an immersive experience where kids engaged in exciting activities such as Jumping into a giant ball pit, racing through go-kart tracks, dressing up in dazzling princess costumes, exploring mini farmland, enjoying thrilling arcade games, and sliding through adventure play structures.

For a few precious hours, Pokiddo Junior became more than just a play area—it became a haven of happiness. Some children arrived directly after hospital treatments, while others had to leave early for medical appointments. But for a brief moment, their smiles shone the brightest, proving the healing power of joy and play.

Making Wishes Come True: 17 Dreams Fulfilled

The Make-A-Wish Foundation event had a wish ceremony, where 17 heartfelt wishes were granted. From cycles and battery-operated cars to TV sets and gear cycles, the children received gifts that brought immense joy and excitement. Children and their families travelled from across West Bengal, Bihar, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and cities such as Mumbai, Nanded, Jalna, Belapur, and Solapur, showcasing the wide-reaching impact of this initiative.

Pokiddo Junior’s founder, Prasuk Jain, shared his deep appreciation for the opportunity to give back: “Seeing the pure joy on a child’s face reminds us why we do what we do. Play has the incredible power to heal, to uplift, and to bring light even in the darkest times. Partnering with Make-A-Wish Foundation, India, has been a deeply moving experience—creating moments of laughter, wonder, and happiness for these brave children.”

For decades, the Make-A-Wish Foundation has been dedicated to granting wishes for children battling critical illnesses, offering them hope, resilience, and strength. Sophia Falcao, Program Head of Make-A-Wish Foundation, India, expressed gratitude for Pokiddo Junior’s generosity “We are immensely grateful to Pokiddo Junior for making this day so special. Seeing the excitement on the children’s faces was truly heartwarming, giving them a much-needed break from their medical struggles.”

Through this collaboration, happiness wasn’t just given—it was created, shared, and cherished.