Timex launches new digital brand campaign with Sidharth Malhotra

Timex has unveiled its new digital brand campaign, WE DON’T STOP, through a brand film featuring Bollywood celebrity Sidharth Malhotra and global influencers. The slogan, “It takes a licking and keeps on ticking,” is getting a modern update that better expresses the outlook and mindset of the company in the 21st century.









With the campaign’s debut, Timex unveils its new creative featuring notable change makers from around the world who display their resilience and are inspiring others through their actions, as well as supporting the #TOGETHERBRAND campaign to further the “We Don’t Stop” mission.

Tobias Reiss-Schmidt, President and CEO of Timex Group, said “We Don’t Stop” is a natural progression for the brand. “The campaign speaks to the resilience that we are all surrounded by stories of grit, perseverance, ingenuity and heart – stories that strengthen us to carry on,” he said. “We Don’t stop champions our everyday heros and everything we have stood for over the past 167 years, without losing a step as we continue forward.”

Sidharth Malhotra, actor, Indian Film Industry, said he is glad to associate with Timex for this inspiring campaign – We Don’t Stop. “It’s so authentic and truly celebrates the pride and determination that people across the world are demonstrating. Really like how the brand is encouraging everyone to challenge the status quo and inspiring them to keep moving forward,” he said. “I believe that everyone has their own individual We Don’t Stop story and each story should be shared with the world.”

The new campaign conveys a message of hope and resiliency as many around the world continue to persevere in the face of difficult circumstances. The campaign’s hero video, shot pre-COVID, now symbolizes a future where people can be brought together again, to achieve a common mission and celebrate each other’s achievements. This ethos serves as the inspiration for the video, which is overlaid with a special rendition of Queen’s “Don’t Stop Me Now” – a perfect encapsulation of what the campaign is all about, and how the brand is readying itself for whatever comes next.

For more than a century, Timex has been innovative and forward-thinking with bold new ideas for the ever-changing times. It has graced the wrists of presidents, travelled to space and continued to innovate and collaborate with some of the coolest designers and brands in fashion. The new We Don’t Stop platform symbolizes the continuation of a boundary-breaking mentality, championing everyday heros that embody “We Don’t Stop” in everything they do. This campaign provides a platform for all the stories out there that have inspired the company to keep going.