Deconstruct, a science-based skincare brand announced the launch of its lip care range, designed to target common problems faced by Indian men and women around lips. The new range includes a Brightening Lip Balm with SPF 30 and a Hyaluronic Acid Lip Balm , and will be available on the Deconstruct website www.thedeconstruct.in as well as popular beauty marketplaces such as Nykaa, Amazon, Myntra, Flipkart, Foxy etc.

This is the first time the brand is foraying into the lip care range, and is one of the few Indian skincare brands to penetrate into this niche market space of science-backed lip care. New age brands like Deconstruct have been experiencing a notable boom in the industry owing to the abundance of information they put out regarding their formulations, ingredients and uses. Deconstruct stands as one of the premier choices for those who are looking to make use of science to tackle their lip care concerns.









The Deconstruct Hyaluronic Acid Lip Balm for dry and chapped lips – With 0.2% Hyaluronic Acid and 1% Cupuacu Butter, this is designed to relieve extreme dryness and can deeply nourish soft, dry and chapped lips. It can be used as an overnight lip balm, and works to make the lips appear plumper and smoother. The Deconstruct Brightening Lip Balm with SPF 30 contains 1% Vitamin C and 0.1% Resorcinol, especially designed to help those who experience extreme pigmentation as a result of dryness and sun exposure. The lip balm also works to provide intense moisturization and protects the lips from further sun damage and discoloration. Both products have been formulated after extensive research , and are paraben free, sulphate free, fragrance free, cruelty free and vegan.

Speaking about the launch of the new lip care range, Malini Adapureddy, Founder, Deconstruct skincare stated, “Having successfully launched our previous new categories, we believe this is the right time to launch lip care products, especially based on customer requests for products in this segment over the past two years.. A comprehensive amount of research and development has gone into creating our new products, which include two products that target dry, chapped, and sun-damaged lips. We encourage our customers to be informed about our products and their ingredients to understand the impact of our products on their skin, and the ways in which they could benefit them.”

With the motto of ‘Information over Impulse’, Deconstruct is a brand that aims to deliver well researched and high quality skincare products to the consumer, while simultaneously educating consumers on what is good for their skin. The brand was founded by Malini Adapureddy, an engineer from IIT Kharagpur, who after spending years being exposed to deluding marketing tactics, decided it was time to launch a skincare brand that showcased efficacious results. Deconstruct sets itself apart by offering skincare products with unique formulations and actives, that are backed by science and designed to target specific skincare concerns. Since its inception, Deconstruct has received over $400K in funding from key investors such as Beenext, Binny Bansal, Abhishek Goyal, Hari TN and plans to foray further into multiple other skincare categories in the future.