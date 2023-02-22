PrepInsta, India’s number one and most visited website for placement preparation and a rising Ed-tech brand, has announced PrepSAT, a test through which PrepInsta will open horizons for engineers. PrepSAT will help candidates get job offers, internship offers, Pre Placement offers and more. Over 300 plus companies are expected to analyse the applications through PrepSAT. In the first phase, PrepInsta opened and made the registration link live for all the aspirants.

The test is aimed at boosting one’s skills in the field. A dedicated team of professionals has curated the test based on requirements, and assessments of various service and product-based companies. The test will be conducted on the platform WeCP.

“We at PrepInsta have been trying to upskill the workforce in the field of tech, and help candidates prepare well. Thus, we have been trying to fill the gap in the bridge from both sides. This test is prepared by PrepInsta team that understands on communicates on both sides- candidates, and employers. Thus, this is expected to serve the purpose of both the major stakeholders of the ecosystem, and boost the quality of aspiring professionals. Additionally, this test also opens paraphernalia of offers for candidates,” said Mr. Manish Agarwal- CMO and Co-founder, PrepInsta.

PrepSAT is free of cost and is open to register first 1 lakh applications. The final date of the test will be announced within a month.

Founded in 2016, in the dorm room of VIT Vellore, PrepInsta is a one-stop destination for placement and the fundamental aim of the company is to resolve the existing imbalance of career opportunities in India. The Ed-tech firm helps students with end-to-end placement preparation, skill-building, learning to code, and also the key to every successful job which is – interview preparation. PrepInsta strives to address the skill gap issue in India by providing skill-based learning through its product PrepInsta Prime which enables students to get placed in their dream company.