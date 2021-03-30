Xiaomi turns up competition for Apple and Samsung with new premium smartphones

Xiaomi has turned up the heat on Apple and Samsung, with the launch of a slew of premium smartphones – Mi 11 Lite and Mi 11 Lite 5G; Mi 11 Pro; and Mi 11 Ultra. It also presented two new ecosystem products, Mi Smart Band 6 – the latest edition of Xiaomi’s ultra popular fitness wearable, as well as the brand new smart home cinema – Mi Smart Projector 2 Pro.









The Mi 11 Ultra marks a major milestone in professional smartphone photography and videography continuing the pioneering legacy of Mi 10 Ultra. Xiaomi’s official blog post states that an enthusiast powerhouse with Xiaomi’s most powerful pro-grade triple camera setup to date, powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 mobile platform, gorgeous quad-curved 120Hz AMOLED display, revolutionary 67W wired and wireless turbo charging (100% charge in 36 mins) – Mi 11 Ultra is not only a real pocket-sized film studio, but a premium flagship with all the attributes needed to please even the most demanding power user.

All of the phone’s three lenses support 8K 24fps video, ensuring excellent picture quality and accurate, dynamic light and shadow representation. Its display offers a true-to-life viewing experience with Dolby Vision®, HDR10+ and 1.07 billion color representation support. Mi 11 Ultra also features a one-of-a-kind 1.1” AMOLED rear display doubling as an always-on display, notification window, a preview screen for selfies and more.

The Mi 11 Ultra is another proof of the Chinese smartphone maker’s commitment to continuous innovation marking a breakthrough in a number of key smartphone technologies from camera to charging. It is also a bold experiment in smartphone form factor, bringing in a futuristic shape all its own, that is impossible to mistake for anything else.

With this new range, Xiaomi is entering into stiff competition with Samsung and Apple, as well as Chinese rivals including Oppo and Vivo, which have looked to boost their high-end credentials and expand into more mature markets such as Europe in the last few years.