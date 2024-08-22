Zuno’s ‘Well-Done Vivaan’: Rewarding Safe Driving

Zuno General Insurance, a forward-thinking digital insurer, has launched its latest marketing initiative, the “Well-Done Vivaan” campaign, designed to promote safer driving while offering substantial discounts on car insurance premiums. This groundbreaking campaign, celebrating the launch of Zuno’s Zuno Switch Motor Pay How You Drive (PHYD) Add-on, aims to reward responsible driving with exclusive benefits.









Revolutionizing Car Insurance with PHYD

The Zuno Switch Motor PHYD Add-on is a novel approach in car insurance, leveraging mobile sensor-based telematics to track and evaluate driving behavior. By monitoring drivers through the Zuno app, this feature assigns a unique Driving Score that reflects driving habits. The better the score, the greater the reward, with responsible drivers enjoying discounts on their insurance renewal premiums.

Introducing Vivaan: The Face of Safe Driving

The campaign’s centerpiece is “Vivaan,” a fictional character who has sparked widespread curiosity and engagement. Vivaan was introduced through a multi-platform teaser campaign that included billboards, bus shelters, and radio broadcasts across targeted cities. The use of cryptic messages and quotes about life, driving, and happiness generated significant buzz and intrigue.

Prominent radio channels further fueled the buzz, with popular RJs discussing Vivaan, which amplified public curiosity during the teaser phase. The digital and social media landscape soon joined the conversation, with memes and influencer posts speculating about Vivaan’s identity. His enigmatic presence quickly became a trending topic, capturing the imagination of Gen Z and driving a viral sensation online.

The Grand Reveal

The climax of the campaign came with the release of a compelling digital film that revealed Vivaan’s true identity. The film portrayed Vivaan as the quintessential ideal driver—safe, responsible, and cool. It emphasized that anyone who drives safely embodies Vivaan’s values and stands to benefit from Zuno’s PHYD Add-on. The film’s message was clear: good driving earns you discounts.

The grand reveal was orchestrated by Red FM’s RJ Malishka and her team, creating a memorable moment that resonated with the audience. Following this, Vivaan’s identity as the epitome of safe driving was prominently displayed across outdoor, metro, and transit media in major cities. The campaign’s message was reinforced with visuals celebrating Vivaan’s achievements and announcing up to 30% discounts on car insurance renewal premiums for safe drivers.

A Comprehensive Marketing Approach

The “Well-Done Vivaan” campaign is a comprehensive 360-degree marketing effort, spanning 2-3 months and incorporating a blend of traditional and digital media. The campaign’s core is the digital film conceptualized and produced by Hashtag Orange.

Digital outreach will cover Google platforms, social media channels like Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, OTT platforms, and selected direct publishers. This will be complemented by influencer partnerships, meme marketing, and content marketing to ensure widespread visibility and engagement.

Ketan Mankikar, Head & VP Marketing at Zuno General Insurance, highlighted the campaign’s innovative nature. “For a groundbreaking product like PHYD, we knew we needed a marketing campaign that was just as innovative. The ‘Well-Done Vivaan’ campaign marks a significant milestone for us and a step forward in reimagining motor insurance. By presenting Vivaan as a relatable and aspirational figure, we’ve not only created a buzz around our Zuno Switch Motor PHYD but also highlighted the importance of responsible driving in a compelling manner.”

Driving Change Through Innovation

Shanai Ghosh, MD & CEO of Zuno General Insurance, expressed enthusiasm for the campaign, stating, “We are thrilled to launch the ‘Well-Done Vivaan’ campaign, which brings our Pay How You Drive (PHYD) add-on to life in an engaging and relatable way. PHYD has been conceptualized to incentivize good driving behavior and empower customers to pay lesser premiums based on how well they drive. Through Vivaan, we’re promoting the importance of safer driving and rewarding those who make responsible choices on the road. This campaign embodies our commitment to innovation, transparency, and a more personalized approach to insurance.”

Zuno General Insurance is optimistic that the “Well-Done Vivaan” campaign will inspire a new generation of safe drivers, encouraging them to embrace the Zuno Switch Motor Pay How You Drive Add-on (PHYD) and contribute to making Indian roads safer.

For more on the campaign, you can view the digital film here: Zuno’s Well-Done Vivaan Campaign.