-
News
140 U.S. Troops Wounded as Iran War Intensifies and Middle East Tensions Escalate
Officials report that more than 1,200 people have been killed in Iran, while hundreds more have died...
-
Finance
BSE Launches SmallCap 500 and New Factor Indices to Expand Investment Benchmarks
BSE Index Services Pvt. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of BSE Limited, has announced the launch...
-
News
NASA’s 1,300-Pound Satellite Set to Crash Back to Earth After 14 Years in OrbitBy Tech Plunge
When the mission ended, scientists initially estimated that Van Allen Probe A would remain in orbit...
-
Energy
Middle East Conflict Escalates as Missiles Fly and Oil Fears Grip Global Markets
Donald Trump issued a strong warning to Iran, stating the United States would respond “twenty times...
-
Aviation
JetBlue Flights Resume After FAA Lifts Brief Groundstop Triggered by System Outage
Flights operated by JetBlue Airways were briefly grounded after a system outage prompted the airline to...
-
Defence
Indian Drone Maker ideaForge Trains NATO Forces at Elite U.S. Test Pilot SchoolBy Tech Plunge
Indian drone manufacturer ideaForge Technology Ltd. has reached a major global milestone by launching a specialized...
-
News
Justice Department Reaches Tentative Antitrust Settlement With Live Nation and TicketmasterBy Sound Plunge
Despite the federal government’s announcement, a coalition of more than two dozen states has rejected the...
-
News
Travis Kelce’s NFL Future in Focus as Free Agency Begins
The start of the new offseason has placed a major spotlight on Travis Kelce as the...
-
Energy
ExxonMobil Gains Momentum as Oil Surges Past $110
A significant portion of ExxonMobil’s production comes from the Permian Basin and offshore fields in Guyana....
-
E! News
Dakota Johnson Stuns in Bold New Calvin Klein Campaign
Hollywood star Dakota Johnson is grabbing attention with her striking appearance in a new Calvin Klein...