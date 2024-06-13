The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ has released the trailer for ‘The Instigators’, a Boston-set action comedy directed by Doug Liman. The film stars Matt Damon as Rory, a down-on-his-luck father who partners with ex-con Cobby, played by Casey Affleck, to rob a crooked politician. Their plan goes awry, forcing them to evade capture by the police, corrupt bureaucrats, and crime lords. They enlist the help of Rory’s therapist (Hong Chau) in their escape.

The cast of ‘The Instigators includes Jack Harlow, Alfred Molina, Ron Perlman, Ving Rhames, Paul Walter Hauser, Michael Stulbarg, and Don DiPetta.

This project marks another collaboration between Matt Damon and Casey Affleck. They recently appeared in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer and Interstellar. In the early days of their careers, they also co-starred in Good Will Hunting.

Doug Liman directs ‘The Instigators, ‘ which is based on a script by Affleck and Chuck MacLean. Ben Affleck, Damon, John Graham, Jeff Robinov, and Alison Winter are producers, and Celia D. Costas and Kevin Halloran are executive producers.

Doug Liman’s latest feature, Road House, is a remake of the 1989 film starring Jake Gyllenhaal. It is produced for Amazon Prime Video.









‘The Instigators’ will have a limited theatrical release on August 2 before streaming worldwide on Apple TV+ starting August 9. Watch the trailer below.