Northern Lights Alert: Aurora Borealis Could Be Visible Across 20 U.S. States

According to NOAA forecasts, the northern lights will most likely be visible in northern states close to the Canadian border. These include Alaska, Washington, Idaho, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Maine.

Skywatchers across the United States may be in for a spectacular celestial display as the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has issued a geomagnetic storm watch for March 31 through April 1. The agency predicts a G2 to G3-class geomagnetic storm, which could make the northern lights, or Aurora Borealis, visible in up to 20 states.

The event follows a powerful X-class solar flare that erupted on March 30, sending a coronal mass ejection (CME) directly toward Earth.

What Caused the Northern Lights Event?

The stunning light display is the result of a solar eruption from a sunspot known as AR 4405. This eruption released a massive burst of charged particles traveling through space. When these particles collide with Earth’s magnetic field, they trigger geomagnetic storms.

As these energized particles interact with gases like oxygen and nitrogen in Earth’s atmosphere, they produce the vibrant colors associated with the aurora—greens, purples, and reds dancing across the night sky.

Where Will the Aurora Be Visible?

According to NOAA forecasts, the northern lights will most likely be visible in northern states close to the Canadian border. These include Alaska, Washington, Idaho, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Maine.

If the geomagnetic storm intensifies, the aurora could extend farther south, potentially reaching states like Oregon, Wyoming, Nebraska, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, New York, Vermont, and New Hampshire.

Best Time and Conditions to Watch

The optimal viewing window is typically after sunset and into the early morning hours, when skies are darkest. However, this event coincides with the full “pink moon,” which may reduce visibility due to its brightness.

To improve your chances of seeing the aurora:

Head to a location with minimal light pollution

Look toward the northern horizon

Allow your eyes 20–30 minutes to adjust to the darkness

Monitor real-time aurora forecasts for updates

How to Capture the Northern Lights

Capturing the aurora doesn’t require professional equipment. Many modern smartphones can produce impressive results with the right settings:

Use Night Mode or Pro Mode

Stabilize your device with a tripod or solid surface

Opt for longer exposure times (5–10 seconds)

Shoot in RAW format if available for better editing

Even faint auroras that appear gray to the naked eye can show vivid colors in photos.

Geomagnetic storms of this intensity are not everyday events, making this a rare opportunity for millions to witness the aurora without traveling far north. While visibility depends on weather and solar activity, the potential reach of this storm has generated excitement among astronomy enthusiasts.

With favorable conditions, the northern lights could transform skies across much of the United States into a glowing canvas of color. Whether you’re a seasoned stargazer or a casual observer, this week’s aurora alert offers a chance to witness one of nature’s most breathtaking phenomena.