Epik Raises $1M to Revolutionize Electronics Shopping with 60-Minute Home Demos

India’s electronics and home appliances market, valued at approximately $90 billion, continues to face a persistent trust deficit. High-value purchases often involve extensive research, conflicting reviews, and uncertainty, leading to return rates as high as 15–25%.

Bengaluru-based startup Epik has raised $1 million in a pre-seed funding round led by Info Edge Ventures, marking a significant step toward redefining how Indians purchase electronics and home appliances.

Positioned as India’s first “try-and-buy” quick commerce platform, Epik delivers not just products, but live demonstrations, directly to customers’ homes within 60 minutes. This innovative model blends the speed of online shopping with the trust of offline retail.

Bridging the Trust Gap in a $90 Billion Market

India’s electronics and home appliances market, valued at approximately $90 billion, continues to face a persistent trust deficit. High-value purchases often involve extensive research, conflicting reviews, and uncertainty, leading to return rates as high as 15–25%.

Epik aims to eliminate this friction by enabling customers to physically experience products before making a purchase. Instead of relying solely on online descriptions and reviews, buyers can now compare multiple products side-by-side in their own homes.

How the Platform Works

Founded by entrepreneurs Gotama Gowda, Varun Chopra, and Harsha Reddy, Epik operates on a unique logistics and service model. Customers can request a demo, and within an hour, a trained expert arrives with selected products for hands-on evaluation.

The platform currently offers products from leading brands such as Apple, Samsung, Dyson, and Philips, among others. Its catalog spans categories including smart home devices, personal care, kitchen appliances, and more.

Since launching operations in Bengaluru in October 2025, Epik claims to have scaled nearly 20 times, achieving an impressive milestone: zero product returns on its platform. This highlights the effectiveness of its “experience-first” approach, which ensures customers make informed decisions before buying.

Backing from Strategic Investors

The funding round saw participation from prominent angel investors across industries, reinforcing confidence in Epik’s disruptive business model. Info Edge Ventures, known for backing successful startups like Zomato and PolicyBazaar, is betting on Epik’s potential to create a new category in quick commerce.

According to Kitty Agarwal, Partner at Info Edge Ventures, Epik’s model addresses a critical gap in high-consideration purchases by combining speed with trust.

With the fresh capital, Epik plans to invest in building fulfillment infrastructure, expanding its product range, and strengthening its network of demo experts across major Indian cities.

The company’s long-term vision is to establish “experience commerce” as the default behavior for electronics shopping—where customers interact with products before completing transactions.

The Future of Electronics Retail

As e-commerce matures and competition intensifies, startups like Epik are exploring new ways to enhance customer experience and reduce returns. By integrating physical interaction into the digital buying journey, Epik could redefine consumer expectations in India’s fast-evolving retail landscape.

If successful, its model may not only disrupt traditional e-commerce but also reshape how millions of Indians approach high-value purchases—making trust, convenience, and speed equally important.