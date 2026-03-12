Connect with us
Dubai Influencers Go Quiet as War Coverage Faces New Restrictions

Dubai Influencers Go Quiet as War Coverage Faces New Restrictions

Dubai’s booming influencer community is facing growing scrutiny after many social media personalities abruptly stopped posting about missile attacks on the city during an escalating regional conflict.

In the early days of the crisis, some influencers shared dramatic footage of explosions and smoke rising over the skyline of Dubai, turning lifestyle content feeds into real-time war updates.

However, those posts have largely disappeared in recent days, prompting speculation about government pressure and tighter controls on online content.

War Footage Turns to Patriotic Messaging

One of the Dubai-based influencers who initially posted footage of attacks was British fitness coach Will Bailey, who shared videos showing smoke rising near a hotel in Dubai. His posts quickly circulated online, capturing the shock many residents felt as drones and missiles targeted the United Arab Emirates.

How the US-Israel War on Iran Could Transform Gulf Security Forever

Yet within days, Will Bailey stopped posting about the attacks altogether. Meanwhile, other influencers in the region began sharing content praising the government and military leadership of the United Arab Emirates.

Several posts featured slow-motion clips of national leaders accompanied by messages expressing gratitude for protection and stability.

New Rules on Online Content

Authorities have warned residents against sharing unverified information about the war, saying posts that spread rumors or cause panic could result in legal consequences.

Officials stated that only confirmed information from official sources should be circulated during the conflict.

These guidelines apply not only to traditional journalists but also to ordinary residents and influencers, many of whom rely on social media as their primary profession.

Because influencers living in the UAE require permits to operate professionally online, some analysts say the warnings have encouraged many creators to adopt a more cautious approach to what they share publicly.

Influencers and the Dubai Brand

For decades, Dubai has promoted itself as a global hub for tourism, finance, and luxury living. Its modern skyline, tax-friendly environment, and lifestyle opportunities have attracted entrepreneurs, expatriates, and digital creators from around the world.

Approximately 90 percent of the country’s population consists of expatriates, making social media personalities a visible part of the city’s international image.

As a result, critics argue that maintaining the perception of stability and safety is essential for the emirate’s economy, particularly in sectors such as tourism, aviation, and real estate.

Debate Over Transparency

The shift in online content has sparked debate among observers about transparency during crises.

Some residents and analysts believe strict information controls help prevent panic and misinformation during wartime. Others argue that limiting firsthand reporting from residents may obscure the reality of events on the ground.

The regional conflict has already affected daily life for many people in the UAE, with missile interceptions lighting up the night sky and occasional damage reported from falling debris.

Despite the tensions, many residents continue their routines, reflecting Dubai’s effort to project resilience during uncertain times.

Whether the influencer’s silence is temporary or signals a longer-term shift in how the city manages online narratives remains an open question.

