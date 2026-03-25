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Meta Found Liable for Harming Children in Landmark Social Media Addiction Case

Meta Found Liable for Harming Children in Landmark Social Media Addiction Case Lawsuit Whastapp Instagram Facebook Child Safety Digital Addiction

Meta

Meta Found Liable for Harming Children in Landmark Social Media Addiction Case

The ruling comes amid increasing scrutiny of social media giants, with over 40 U.S. states filing similar lawsuits against Meta. At the center of these cases is the question of whether platforms are intentionally addictive by design.
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In a historic verdict that could reshape the future of Big Tech accountability, a New Mexico jury in a lawsuit has ruled that Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, violated child safety laws and contributed to harm among young users. Resulting in a $375 million penalty under the state’s consumer protection laws.

The decision marks one of the first major legal victories in a growing wave of social media addiction lawsuits, raising urgent questions about platform safety, algorithm design, and corporate responsibility.

Jury Finds Meta Violated Child Protection Laws

After a nearly seven-week trial, jurors concluded that Meta engaged in misleading and unfair practices that exploited children’s vulnerabilities and compromised safety. The Meta lawsuit was brought forward by New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez.

The jury found:

  • Meta made false or misleading claims about platform safety

  • The company engaged in “unconscionable” trade practices

  • It failed to adequately address risks like child sexual exploitation and mental health harm

Thousands of violations were identified, resulting in a $375 million penalty under the state’s consumer protection laws.

Meta Found Liable for Harming Children in Landmark Social Media Addiction Case Lawsuit

Meta Found Liable for Harming Children in Landmark Social Media Addiction Case Lawsuit

Evidence Points to Algorithm-Driven Harm

A key argument in the trial focused on how Meta’s algorithms prioritize engagement and screen time, often amplifying harmful or addictive content.

Prosecutors argued that:

  • Platforms were designed to maximize user retention, especially among teens

  • Internal research showed awareness of negative mental health impacts

  • The company failed to fully disclose these risks to the public

Testimony included insights from former employees, mental health experts, and educators who linked social media use to anxiety, depression, and disruptive behavior in schools.

 

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Meta Responds, Plans to Appeal

Meta has strongly disagreed with the verdict and is expected to appeal. The company maintains that it has invested heavily in user safety measures and content moderation systems.

Executives argued during the trial that:

  • The platforms are intended to connect people, not harm them

  • Significant resources are dedicated to removing harmful content

  • Some risks are unavoidable given the scale of global platforms

However, critics say these efforts fall short of addressing systemic design issues.

Pew Research - Child Safety and Digital Addiction

Pew Research – Child Safety and Digital Addiction

A Turning Point for Big Tech Regulation?

The ruling comes amid increasing scrutiny of social media giants, with over 40 U.S. states filing similar lawsuits against Meta. At the center of these cases is the question of whether platforms are intentionally addictive by design.

Legal experts believe this case could:

  • Set a precedent for future litigation

  • Influence global tech regulations

  • Increase pressure for stricter child safety laws

The case also challenges long-standing protections under Section 230, which has historically shielded tech companies from liability for user-generated content.

A second phase of the trial, expected later this year, will determine whether Meta’s practices constitute a public nuisance and whether the company must implement major operational changes.

If upheld, the ruling could force Meta to:

  • Redesign its algorithms and engagement systems

  • Introduce stricter child safety safeguards

  • Fund initiatives addressing youth mental health impacts

Meta Removes 550,000 Accounts as Australia Enforces Under-16 Social Media Ban

Why This Case Matters

This landmark verdict signals a broader shift in how governments and courts view social media’s role in society. As concerns about digital addiction and child safety intensify, tech companies may face unprecedented accountability.

For parents, educators, and policymakers, the message is clear: the era of unchecked social media growth may be coming to an end.

  • Meta Found Liable for Harming Children in Landmark Social Media Addiction Case Lawsuit Whastapp Instagram Facebook Child Safety Digital Addiction
  • Pew Research - Child Safety and Digital Addiction
  • Meta Found Liable for Harming Children in Landmark Social Media Addiction Case Lawsuit -1
  • Meta Found Liable for Harming Children in Landmark Social Media Addiction Case Lawsuit
  • Meta Found Liable for Harming Children in Landmark Social Media Addiction Case Lawsuit Whastapp Instagram Facebook Child Safety Digital Addiction
  • Pew Research - Child Safety and Digital Addiction
  • Meta Found Liable for Harming Children in Landmark Social Media Addiction Case Lawsuit -1
  • Meta Found Liable for Harming Children in Landmark Social Media Addiction Case Lawsuit

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