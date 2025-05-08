“Saving the Bhimanama” Wins Top Honour at Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival 2025

The documentary captures a rare moment in conservation history, highlighting a biologist’s fight to protect one of the world’s most elusive turtles in Kerala.

Saving the Bhimanama: Ayushi Jain and a Giant Turtle, a moving environmental documentary produced by Roundglass Sustain, has won the Best Documentary – Jury Award at the 15th Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival 2025. Directed by renowned environmental journalist Bahar Dutt and acclaimed nature filmmaker Vijay Bedi, the film brings global attention to the critically endangered Cantor’s giant softshell turtle and the remarkable conservation work happening in the backwaters of Kerala.

The Cantor’s giant softshell turtle, often weighing 100 kilograms, is among Asia’s most significant and rarest freshwater turtles. The species ‘ survival hangs by a thread, with only a few hundred individuals believed to be left in the wild. The film follows wildlife biologist Ayushi Jain, whose relentless efforts to protect this secretive creature offer a powerful example of community-driven conservation.

The Saving the Bhimanama documentary stands out for more than its subject—it marks only the second-ever visual documentation of this species hatching in the wild, the first being from Cambodia. In the film, Jain and Dutt rush to a nesting site in Kasargod, Kerala, capturing the awe-inspiring moment tiny hatchlings break free from their shells and are gently released into the river. Forest officers and residents, who affectionately call the turtle Bhimanama, witness the event in a touching tribute to shared stewardship.

“Dams and sand mining are the two immediate threats to its habitat—sandy riverbanks where these turtles nest,” Ayushi Jain explains in the film. “We need urgent attention and resources to protect these fragile spaces.”

The film is even more compelling because it showcases the deep collaboration between scientists and local fishing communities. Jain’s grassroots approach empowered residents and reignited interest and commitment within the local forest department. Director Bahar Dutt reflected on this impact, stating, “The scale at which Ayushi has been able to mobilise the community is phenomenal. This award is a big deal for our team.”

Neha Dara, head of Roundglass Sustain, added, “We are thrilled the jury recognised the merit of this story. We hope the film inspires greater public support for conserving this mysterious and magnificent turtle.”

Apart from the honour at Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival, Saving the Bhimanama: Ayushi Jain and a Giant Turtle has already earned international acclaim, previously winning a silver award in the 2023 AAAS Kavli Science Journalism Awards. It is currently available to view on Roundglass Sustain’s YouTube channel, continuing to raise awareness far beyond India’s borders.

This win reaffirms the power of documentary storytelling in environmental conservation. In shining a light on Bhimanama, this film doesn’t just tell a story—it helps write the future of a species on the brink.