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Kimi Antonelli Secures Miami GP Pole in Dramatic Qualifying Comeback After Sprint Setback

Kimi Antonelli Secures Miami GP Pole in Dramatic Qualifying Comeback After Sprint Setback Max Verstappen Lando Norris Grand Prix Pole Position

Formula 1

Kimi Antonelli Secures Miami GP Pole in Dramatic Qualifying Comeback After Sprint Setback

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Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli delivered a remarkable comeback at the Miami Grand Prix 2026, clinching pole position in a dramatic qualifying session. After a disappointing Sprint race penalty earlier in the day, the Mercedes driver showcased resilience and raw pace to set an unbeatable lap time of 1:27.798.

Kimi Antonelli’s performance placed him ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, who fell short by just over a tenth of a second, and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, who secured third on the grid.

Qualifying Highlights

The qualifying session at the Miami International Autodrome was intensely competitive, with multiple teams showing race-winning potential. Kimi Antonelli’s decisive lap in Q3 proved to be the difference-maker, as none of his rivals could surpass his early benchmark.

Max Verstappen looked poised to snatch pole with a strong final sector but ultimately settled for second. Charles Leclerc maintained Ferrari’s strong showing with a third-place finish, while McLaren’s Lando Norris recovered from technical issues to claim fourth.

Mercedes’ George Russell rounded out the top five, followed by Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton in sixth.

McLaren Faces Reality Check After Sprint Dominance

Despite dominating the Sprint race earlier, McLaren struggled to replicate that form in qualifying. Lando Norris and teammate Oscar Piastri faced challenges with changing track conditions and wind, finishing fourth and seventh, respectively.

The shift in performance highlighted the evolving competitive landscape, with Mercedes, Ferrari, and Red Bull all bringing significant upgrades that tightened the grid.

 

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Antonelli’s Redemption After Sprint Penalty

Kimi Antonelli’s pole position came just hours after a frustrating Sprint race, where he was demoted from fourth to sixth due to track limits violations. The penalty reduced his championship lead but appeared to fuel his determination heading into qualifying.

Speaking after the session, Antonelli expressed satisfaction with his recovery, noting that his initial Q3 lap was strong enough to secure pole despite an imperfect final attempt.

Further down the grid, Alpine continued its strong weekend form with Franco Colapinto and Pierre Gasly securing top-10 positions. Meanwhile, Audi’s Nico Hülkenberg narrowly missed out on Q3, finishing 11th.

Aston Martin endured a difficult session, with both drivers eliminated in Q1, while Cadillac struggled at its home event, occupying the back row.

Unpredictable Race Ahead

With unpredictable weather conditions forecast and the grid tightly packed, the Miami Grand Prix promises high drama. Teams have already adjusted race timings in anticipation of potential rain, adding another layer of uncertainty.

Kimi Antonelli’s pole gives him a strategic advantage, but with Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc, and Lando Norris close behind, the race remains wide open.

  • Kimi Antonelli Secures Miami GP Pole in Dramatic Qualifying Comeback After Sprint Setback Max Verstappen Lando Norris Grand Prix Pole Position
  • Kimi Antonelli Secures Miami GP Pole in Dramatic Qualifying Comeback After Sprint Setback Max Verstappen Lando Norris Grand Prix Pole Position

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