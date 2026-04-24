Tornado Strikes Enid, Oklahoma: Homes Destroyed and Air Force Base closed

A confirmed tornado struck Enid, Oklahoma, on Thursday, causing widespread destruction across parts of the city of approximately 50,000 residents, tearing roofs from buildings, flattening homes, downing power poles, and prompting the closure of a US Air Force base.

The National Weather Service confirmed the tornado moved through areas of Enid in Garfield County, near Oklahoma’s northern border. Video footage circulating online showed a clearly defined rotating column of air making ground contact, with subsequent images revealing heavily damaged and destroyed residential properties in its path.

Damage and casualties

Authorities reported no fatalities in the hours immediately following the tornado’s passage, with the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office confirming only minor injuries had been recorded. Emergency personnel conducted door-to-door checks in the worst-affected neighbourhoods to account for residents and identify anyone requiring assistance.

The Sheriff’s Office also disclosed that its own phone lines had been knocked out by tornado damage overnight, directing residents with emergencies to contact the 911 service directly. The Enid Police Department confirmed early reports of people trapped inside damaged homes and described the scale of structural damage as extensive.

The Oklahoma Office of Emergency Management separately confirmed to the media that several homes had been destroyed outright.

Vance Air Force Base closure

Among the more significant consequences of the storm was the closure of Vance Air Force Base, located in Enid. The base announced in an early Friday post that it would remain closed until further notice while power and water restoration efforts continued across the installation.

Base officials directed all non-essential personnel to remain at home and monitor official communication channels for updates. Only staff required to support critical operations and assist with utility restoration were asked to report for duty. Earlier in the evening, the base had confirmed it was conducting accountability checks to verify the safety of all military personnel.

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Community response

Local faith communities moved quickly to support those displaced by the storm. Oakwood Christian Church opened its doors on Thursday night to provide emergency shelter for residents whose homes had been damaged or destroyed.

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt acknowledged the scale of the impact in a social media post, calling on residents to pray for the Enid community and describing the city as severely affected by the evening’s tornado.

Context and what comes next

Enid sits in a region of Oklahoma that falls within what is commonly referred to as Tornado Alley, a broad corridor of the central United States particularly susceptible to severe tornado activity, especially during the spring months. April and May represent the peak of tornado season across the region.

As of Friday morning, damage assessment teams were still working to establish the full extent of destruction across the city and surrounding areas. Residents in affected neighbourhoods were advised to exercise caution around downed power lines and structurally compromised buildings while utility restoration work continued.

Further updates are expected from the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office and the Oklahoma Office of Emergency Management as assessments progress.