Muzz officially launches in India — and the world’s largest Muslim marriage app already has millions of users here

Muzz, the world’s largest Muslim marriage platform, has announced its official launch in India as of April 22, 2026, formalising a presence that had already been quietly building for years without any marketing investment or local team on the ground.The platform, which operates in more than 190 countries, counts over 17 million registered users and claims to have facilitated more than 800,000 marriages globally. India, home to over 200 million Muslims, is now being treated as a dedicated strategic market rather than an incidental one.

The decision to formalise the launch was driven by data the company says it could not ignore: substantial, consistent organic adoption from Indian users who had found and adopted the platform through community networks and word of mouth long before Muzz had made any concerted effort to reach them. For Muzz founder and CEO Shahzad Younas, that unsolicited traction was itself the signal, evidence that a genuine, unmet need existed in the market.

Why India presents a unique opportunity for faith-first matchmaking

India’s Muslim population is large but underserved by existing digital matchmaking options, which tend to fall into one of two camps: traditional family-led matrimonial formats or secular dating apps that prioritise casual connection over long-term, faith-aligned intent. Muzz is positioning itself in the space between — a platform designed for Muslims who want to make their own choice of partner while still honouring family involvement and religious values.

To address the cultural and community sensitivities specific to this positioning, the platform incorporates features designed around transparency and accountability. Profiles are selfie-verified, active moderation is in place, and a dedicated feature allows users to include a trusted family member or guardian in the conversation process — a meaningful nod to the role families play in marriage decisions across much of South Asia.

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What the India launch involves — and what makes Muzz different

The formal launch comes with a dedicated local team, on-the-ground community engagement, and content and marketing strategies tailored specifically to the Indian context. Notably, the company reports that 90 per cent of its users worldwide find a partner without ever paying for a subscription, a figure it says reflects a deliberate commitment to accessibility across all income levels, particularly relevant in a market as economically varied as India.

Muzz’s India entry reflects a broader shift in the country’s digital ecosystem, where community-centred and identity-led platforms are increasingly competitive with generic global products. The platform’s quiet rise in India before its official launch suggests that the shift is well underway, and that there is significant appetite for a service that takes faith, family, and modern life seriously at the same time.