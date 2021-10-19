Apple has launched the reimagined MacBook Pro, which is powered by the all-new M1 Pro and M1 Max, the first pro chips designed especially for the Mac. The 14- and 16-inch models delivers groundbreaking processing, graphics and machine learning (ML) performance whether running on battery or plugged in.









Apple, in its all-new MacBook Pro boasts about amazing battery life that enables workflows previously unimaginable on a notebook. The new MacBook Pro also features a stunning Liquid Retina XDR display, a wide range of ports for advanced connectivity, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, and the best audio system in a notebook. Combined with macOS Moneterey, the user experience is simply unrivaled.

The MacBook Pro is designed for developers, photographers, filmmakers, 3D artists, scientists, music producers and anyone who wants the world’s best notebook. The new MacBook Pro joins the 13-inch MacBook Pro with M1 to form the strongest lineup of pro notebooks ever. Customers can order the new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models; they will be available beginning Oct 26.

Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, said the company set out to create the world’s best pro notebook – the all-new MacBook Pro with M1 Pro and M1 Max is a game-changing combination of phenomenal performance, unrivaled battery life and groundbreaking features. “The all-new MacBook Pro adds a breathtaking XDR display, more ports like MagSafe 3, and advanced 1080p camera and a sensational six-speaker sound system, all in a stunning new design.” Joswiak added that the new MacBook Pro simply has no equal and is by far the best pro notebook Apple has ever built.

New Chips

The difference is powered by the new chips – M1 Pro and M1 Max. It revolutionizes the MacBook Pro experience and marks a huge step forward in the transition to Apple silicon on Mac. MacBook Pro and M1 Pro and M1 Max applies a system-on-a-chip (SoC) architecture to pro systems for the first time, featuring fast unified memory and increased memory bandwidth for unparalleled performance with best-in-class performance per watt and industry-leading power efficiency.

Also Read: Sale of Air India an important milestone of India’s privatization efforts

Apple describes the M1 Pro as taking the architecture to a whole new level. It features up-to-10-core CPU with eight high-performance cores and two high-efficiency cores, along with an up-to-16-core GPU. M1 Pro delivers up to 70% faster CPU performance than M1, and up to 2x faster GPU performance. The M1 Max, the world’s most powerful chip for pro notebook, builds on M1 Pro, taking its amazing capabilities even further. It features the same powerful 10-core CPU as M1 Pro, and doubles the GPU with up to a massive 32 cores for up to 4x faster GPU performance than M1.

Overall, compared to the previous-generation high-end 13-inch model, the all-new 14-inch MacBook Pro is immensely more powerful. Both M1 Pro and M1 Max are supercharged with a 16-core Neural Engine, allowing users to enjoy faster ML tasks.