Tech giant Google has officially unveiled its new line up of Pixel phones with the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Both these phones come with Google’s in-house Tensor processor system-on-chip (SoC) called Tensor that is designed to offer better artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) performance. The Tensor chip houses the Titan M2 security chip that Google says has the most layers of security.









The new smartphones come with Android 12-exclusive features and significant voice recognition enhancements. Both phones also have in-display fingerprint sensors, IP68 protection ratings, support for sub-6, mmWave 5G And there’s plenty of camera and software upgrades, too.

Pixel 6

Google Pixel 6 comes with a 6.4-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection on top a 50-megapixel main rear camera (with pixel-binning), 12-megapixel ultrawide camera (114-degree field of view)and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. Google says the primary sensor now captures up to 150 per cent more light (compared to Pixel 5’s primary camera). The phone is powered by Google’s Tensor SoC, along with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM. Besides, the Pixel 6 measures 158.6×74.8×8.9mm and weighs 207 grams.

The new device will have faster charging and a bigger battery than Pixel 5. Plus, there are cool new camera features like Magic Eraser. Google Pixel 6 will be available in three colours – Sorta Seafoam, Kinda Coral and Stormy Black. Google has provided a 4,614mAh battery on the Pixel 6 that is rated to support 30W wired fast charging and 21W wireless fast charging

Pixel 6 Pro

Pixel 6 Pro offers a sharper 6.7-inch 1,440p screen that goes up to 120Hz and has narrower bezels. The new device will come with a 50MP main lens, 12MP ultrawide lens and 48MP telephoto with 4x optical zoom and 20x Super Res Zoom, plus a bigger battery than the regular Pixel. For selfies and video chats, the Pixel 6 Pro has a 11.1-megapixel selfie camera sensor in the front, with an f/2.2 lens. The cutout, Gorilla Glass Victus and in-display fingerprint sensor are here as well. The Pixel 6 Pro is powered by the same Tensor SoC that is available on the regular Pixel 6. It is paired with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. Google Pixel 6 Pro will be available in three colours too – Cloudy White, Sorta Sunny and Stormy Black. The phone also gets a larger 5,003mAh battery with wireless and 30W fast charging support. The device measures 163.9×75.9×8.9mm and 210 grams.

Pricing and Pixel Pass

The Pixel 6 is priced starting at $599 (or about Rs 44,971), while the Pixel 6 Pro is priced at $899 (or about Rs 67,494). The availability of the Pixel 6 series phones in India is not yet confirmed.

Meanwhile, Google also announced the Pixel Pass programme that will let users pay a monthly fee for the new Pixel phones. Pixel Pass will give you a new phone along with preferred care for the device; you also get subscriptions to the Google One, YouTube Premium and YouTube Music Premium and Google Play Pass services. After two years, Pixel Pass holders will be able to upgrade to a new Pixel device.