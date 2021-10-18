Apple on Monday unveiled the keenly-awaited new MacBook Pro line-up at the Apple Unleashed event. The tech giant launched its new, completely redesigned MacBook Pro in two models – 14-inch and 16-inch. The new MacBook Pro is powered by homegrown M1 Pro and M1 Max ARM-based systems-on-chip (SoCs), which Apple claims, is better than anything else available in the market. The new chipset will boost the CPU performance of new MacBooks by up to 70 percent than the old MacBook Pros.









The M1 Pro, built using a 5nm chipset, supports up to 32GB RAM. There is a 10-core CPU — 8 high performance and 2 power efficient — and a 16-core GPU. The M1 Max supports up to 64GB RAM, 32-core GPU. The CPU part contains a 10-core chip. The web camera in the new MacBook is 1080p (finally) and has a wider lens. It also relies on computational technology to ensure better video performance.

The screen gets a notch at the top with minimal bezels on three sides. The Touch Bar has been scrapped in favour of physical function keys.

The laptops use Liquid Retina XDR displays with mini LED technology. It also supports ProMotion technology with up to 120 Hz refresh rates. The panels can get bright up to 1,000 nits. The bigger panel has 7.7 million pixel, whereas the 5.9 million pixels for the smaller offering.



Both versions have improved “studio quality” and up to 60 percent lower noise on the microphones. Larger woofers on the newer Macs to ensure a deeper bass. A six-speaker sound system is there on both the 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro. The battery life on MacBook Pro has been improved too with, which Apple claims is the highest on a MacBook. Apple says the new MacBook Pro now supports fast charge. It charges up to 50 percent in just 30 minutes. The 14-inch version has 17 hours of video playback. The 16-inch version has 21 hours of video playback.

Pre-order for the 2021 MacBook Pros have opened from today and they will available for purchase starting next week.

The new MacBook Pro models with M1 Pro and M1 Max are available to order today on apple.com/in/store. Shipping will begin from October 26. The 14-inch MacBook Pro model starts at Rs 1,94,900, and Rs1,75,410 for education. The 16-inch MacBook Pro model starts at Rs 2,39,900, and Rs 2,15,910 for education. Additionally, macOS Monterey will be available as a free software update on Monday, October 25. Customers can trade in their current computer and get credit toward a new MacBook Pro