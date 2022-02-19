Flagging off 100 Kisan drones in different parts of the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured full government support to the drone technology startups. He highlighted that India will soon emerge as a global leader in the sector.









PM Modi, in a virtual address to a group of farmers gathered at Manesar from where the Drone Kisan Yatra was flagged off, said a new ecosystem of the drone market is developing in India. “More than 100 drone startups are currently working in the country and soon their numbers will increase to thousands, creating huge job opportunities,” he said. “India is poised to witness the emergence of new leadership in the drone sector and I assure you that the government will draft policies to ensure no bottlenecks for the entrepreneurs.”

The prime minister described the occasion as the best example of how far the country can fly if policies are draft with the right spirit. He pointed out that there was a conception that drones were meant for the armed forces and fighting enemies. “However, the Kisan Drone Suvidha has added a new chapter in the farming sector and it will prove to be a milestone for drone technology.”

The Drone Kisan Yatra is a special drive aimed at helping farmers in different cities and towns to spray pesticides and other stuff at farms. The campaign was launched for several states including Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Goa.

PM Modi said the Garud aerospace has set a goal of developing one lakh drones to be used for diverse purposes. “Recently, 100 drones were at display during the beating retreat ceremony.” Moreover, under the swamitva scheme land records are being documented through drone technology, medics, vaccines are being supplied to various parts of the country and it is also being used for sprinkling pesticides etc., on crops.

The Kisan Drone will bring in a new era of new edge revolution. PM Modi said high capacity drones will be used to carry vegetables, fruits, fishes to the market directly from the farms. He added that the items will be supplied directly to the market with minimal damage, consuming lesser time, meaning more profits to farmers and fishermen.