The lowest-cost Apple iPad is getting an update with a faster A13 processor and a better 12 MP front facing camera. Its wider lens allows users to capture much more in a single scene and can have an LTE wireless connection. These upgrades mean, the device is up-to-date with more power and storage.









Apple hasn’t changed much about its 10.2-inch iPad for its ninth generation. The A13 processor is about 10% faster than the A12 processor found in the 8th-generation iPad. It is touted by Apple as 3x faster than the bestselling Chromebook and 6x faster than the bestselling Android tablet.

This means faster apps, more fluid interface interactions and a better overall experience. To work better with the 12 MP camera, the iPad will adapt the Center Stage feature from the iPad Pro. If you are wondering about it, well Center Stage works in FaceTime as well as in third party apps like Zoom and Blue Jeans. It also works with TikTok, and this will definitely impress the youngsters.

The iPad mini costs $499, with Wi-Fi and cellular connections, and like the main iPad, its available for order from today and on-sale next week. The new iPad starts at $329 for 64GB (twice the storage as before). The education price is $299, so clearly Apple is touting this as a tablet for schools.

The iPad has retained its other features, including the 500 nit non-laminated display, and still supports the first-generation Apple Pencil as it uses Lightning to charge. The old-fashioned Touch ID sensor is still in use below the display, and the external design is much the same, so if you are wondering whether the 9th-generation iPad will fit old cases or not, well it will fit perfectly and use the same accessories.