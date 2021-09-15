Apple is set to launch Apple Fitness+, the first fitness service built entirely around Apple Watch, and introduce guided Meditation and Pilates on September 27. Fitness+ is also introducing a new program – Workouts to Get Ready for Snow Season, featuring and designed with two-time Olympic gold medalist and five-time world champion skier Ted Ligety, along with Fitness+ trainer Anja Garcia.









The program, which has been inspired by winter sports, will help build strength, balance and endurance so users can have more fun on the slopes, all the way to the last run. Jay Blahnik, Apple’s senior director of Fitness Technologies, said whether you are just getting started, trying something new, or switching up how you train your mind and body, the amazing and welcoming Fitness+ trainer team is here to help users live a healthy lifestyle. “We are excited to be introducing new workouts and bring Fitness+ users more options to stay active and motivated, plus immersive guided Meditation experiences that are approachable for all and easy to fit into your day. With new ways to work out together or alone, and coming to more countries later this year – we can’t wait to welcome even more people to experience Fitness+.”

Ted Ligety, world champion skier, said he spent the last 17 years of his life training as a professional athlete, and now more than ever, he knows how important it is to continue training in an accessible and realistic way so he can stay on the slopes longer, prevent injury and have fun with family. “I hope people enjoy the workouts Anja and I put together, with some moves inspired by how I used to train as a professional athlete, and some that reflect life as a dad, carrying my kids’ skis, my skis and my kids through the parking lot. This program is about fitness, but it’s also about finding ways to bring fitness into the areas of life that you enjoy the most.”

The studio workouts are a fun way to build up strength, improve balance, and increase endurance. The program’s moves are inspired by exercises Ted adapted from his training program as an elite athlete and include HIIT, Strength, Yoga and Core. As with all Fitness+ studio workouts, modifications are shown so users can enjoy the workouts at their own level.

Later this fall, Fitness+ will introduce Group Workouts with SharePlay, where users can work out with up to 32 people at once to keep each other motivated. And later this year, Fitness+ will be available in 15 new countries with the addition of Austria, Brazil, Colombia, France, Germany, Indonesia, Italy, Malaysia, Mexico, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Switzerland, and the United Arab Emirates. Fitness+ will be available in English with subtitles in six languages, so more people can experience the workouts led by a diverse and inclusive team of trainers whose approach is tailored to every body at every fitness level.