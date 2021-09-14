The new iPad mini is a delight with its completely new design, a full-screen design with a 8.3-inch display. The display features wide color, an anti-reflective coating, 500 nits of brightness and True Tone.

The iPad mini gets a huge performance boost from the all new A15 Bionic chip, with its incredibly efficient design that delivers all-day battery life. The 6-core CPU delivers a 40% boost in performance, and the 5-core GPU delivers an 80% leap in graphics performance compared to the previous generation of iPad mini.









Moreover, the A15 Bionic on iPad mini handles even the most demanding tasks, from graphically rich games to pro apps used by designers, pilots, doctors and more. With its powerful performance and compact design, the iPad mini is the ultimate tool users can take anywhere. There is a reason executives call the A15 Bionic the “fastest CPU in any smartphone”. It uses 5-nanometer technology and includes 15 billion transistors, a 6-core CPU and 4-core GPU. The technology will give the iPad mini and iPhone improved machine learning capabilities, such as real-time video analysis and the ability to analyze text in photos.

The new iPad mini features 5G technology, offering users ever faster performance, with download speeds of up to 3.5Gbps. Even with 5G, Apple says the new iPad mini still features ‘all-day battery life’. Furthermore, the gadget also features a USB-C port rather than Lightning. It also has a Touch ID sensor embedded into the Power Button. The new iPad, on the front, features a Ultra Wide front camera with a 12 MP sensor. This allows for Center Stage from the iPad Pro.

With this tool, the iPad mini will automatically keep users in the frame as they move around. The iPad mini now comes with smaller bezels, more rounded corners, upgraded cameras on the front and back, Apple’s Liquid retina display and an updated speaker system and new colors such as pink and purple.