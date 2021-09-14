Apple Event Highlights: iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro ,iPad mini, Watch 7 Series launched

Apple hosted one of year’s keenly-awaited tech-events on Tuesday. The tech giant launched the next generation of iPhones including iPhone 13 and 13 Mini, iPhone13 Pro and Pro Max, new iPad Mini, 9th Gen iPad and Apple Watch Series 7. The event started with the launch of new iPad which is powered by the A13 Bionic chipset. The new device is priced at $329 with 64GB storage. It features a 12.2MP front camera with Center Stage,. It’s pricing and availability in India has not been confirmed yet. Apple iPad mini was also unveiled.









In this new device, Apple’s moved the selfie camera to the top of the landscape orientation. It also has a 8.3-inch screen now. It’ll start at $499, more expensive than the $399 starting price for the previous generation. Apple Watch Series 7 was launched next. The new device features a larger display with 20% more screen area than the Series 6 and 50% more than Series 3. Apple iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 min are now official. The next generation of iPhone has a faster chip, 5G, better cameras and other features. Besides, iPhone 13 has longer battery life than its predecessor. The iPhone Pro and Pro Max models have the best graphics in a smartphone, ever. according to Apple. While iPhone 13 Pro Max has a 6.7-inch screen, the 13 Pro has a 6.1-inch screen.

The YouTube link for Apple September 2021 is given below:

Here are the major highlights of the virtual event

11:45 PM: Apple has priced iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max at $999 and $1099 respectively. Pre-orders in US and European countries open on September 17, and sale will begin on September 24. India prices are still awaited.

11:42 PM: The battery on iPhone 13 Pro will last 90 mins longer than the previous iPhone 12 Pro, while for the 13 Pro Max, it is two and a half hours longer.

11:40 PM: iPhone 13 Pro cameras

iPhone 13 Pro series cameras get Night Mode photography along with Dolby Vision HDR videography. The iPhone 13 Pro’s telephoto (77cm) with 3x optical zoom, ultra-wide camera and wide-angle camera all come with improvements on low-light

11:34 PM: Apple iPhone 13 Pro unveiled

iPhone 13 Pro comes in four new colours : silver, graphite, gold and “Sierra blue.” iPhone 13 Pro has a bigger battery, Apple added. And it includes a better GPU than the iPhone 13. The new device gets the 120 Hz ProMotion refresh rate on the display.

11:27 PM: Both Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 13 will be 5G ready. The iPhone 13 will start at $699. Apple is also promising a better battery life on the iPhone 13.

11:23 PM: Camera upgrades

As per Apple, the rear camera in the new device have gotten serious upgrades with the iPhone 13. The 12 megapixel camera can take in 47% more light, Apple says, with an F1.6 aperture. The ultrawide camera has an F 2.4 aperture. Additionally, Cinematic Mode will work automatically to shift focus between subjects.

11:20 PM: iPhones get new Bionic chip

The iPhone 13 runs on the A15 Bionic chipset. The device has six-core CPU with 2 high-performance cores and 4 efficiency cores. It also comes with a 4-core GPU. It has a 16-core Neural engine for machine learning tasks.

11:18 PM: The iPhone 13 comes with a bigger battery. Both the iPhone 13 and 13 Mini feature Super Retina XDR custom OLED displays.

11:15 PM: The main attraction of today’s event iPhone 13 arrives. The new smartphone features a familiar design. The camera lenses in the new device are arranged diagonally. The screen is now 28% brighter on both the iPhone 13 and 13 mini at 1200 nits. There is a pink colour option for the iPhone this time as well.

11:05 PM: Apple Fitness Plus gets into group workouts

Apple Fitness Plus is expanded to more countries. Apple’s always had hidden features to compete with friends in its motion and activity app, and now Apple’s adding group workouts too.

11:00PM: Apple Watch Series 7 rolled out:

The new watch comes with a completely revamped display. It has 20% more screen area than the Series 6 and 50% more than Series 3. It’s an industry first display, apparently, and it does look rather good. almost entirely display at the top, and Apple says it’s 70 percent brighter.

10:53 PM: Last year, Apple introduced 5G superfast wireless to the iPhone. This year, it’s adding the technology to its iPads.

10:50 PM: The price of the new is iPad $399 or $299 for schools. It has a 8.3-inch screen with Touch ID as part of the top button. The new iPad mini has a 12 megapixel back camera with improved quality. The inclusion of a USB-C port on the mini is also a new feature.

10:45 PM: Tim Cook unveils the new iPad Mini, which ditches the home button, and has thinner borders. It also comes in multiple colours including Purple, Pink, “Starlight” and Space Gray.

10:43 PM: Apple’s iPad 2021 runs the latest A13 Bionic chipset. The iPad has a 12MP ultra-wide camera with 122 degree point of view. The front camera is the focus with a new Centre-stage feature that will make calls more natural and automatically detects other users.

10: 40 PM: Cook says iPadOS has over a million apps designed to fit the iPad. And with that, we have with us the new generatioin iPad! Cook talks about how strong the iPad business has been growing, up 40% in the past year.

10:35 PM Tim Cook is one the stage And he is speaking about Apple TV+. The Foundation series is finally making its way. Season two of the Morning Show is also coming on September 17.