Apple launches 3rd generation Airpods: specs, features, India price

Tech giant Apple launched the third generation AirPods at the Apple Unleashed Event on Monday. Apple executive Susmi Dutta took to stage to make the announcement. AirPods 3 have been launched in a similar design to what we have seen in renders and leaked images. Airpods 3 come with a redesign which looks exactly like AirPods Pro. They come with Adaptive EQ, which first debuted on the AirPods Pro, adjusting frequencies to hear audio just as the artist intended.









In terms of battery support, the AirPods are claimed have a playback time of up to 6 hours without the charging case and up to 30 hours of total listening time with the charging case. They are sweat and water-resistant. Powered by the H1 chip, the new AirPods come with Spatial Audio support. For an optimal listening experience with rich detail, the new AirPods feature Adaptive EQ that tunes sound in real time based on how AirPods fit in the user’s ear. They come with MagSafe and wireless charging. They come with Spatial Audio . The price is $179. Pre-orders open today, and the new AirPods will be available next week. AirPods (3rd generation) will be available for Rs 18,500 and are available to order from apple.com/in/store. They will go on sale from October 26. After Apple will be hosting its much-anticipated ‘Unleashed’ event on October 18.

Apple also announced new vibrant and fresh colours for Homepod mini. Colours include: yellow, orange and much more. The tech-giant announced brand new subscription plan dubbed the Voice plan which will be available across various markets including India. It starts at $4.99 per month. The Indian prices, however, hasn’t been revealed yet.