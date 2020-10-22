Inkers collaborate with IndiVillage for cutting-edge road safety solution

Inkers has collaborated with IndiVillage to deliver a cutting-edge road safety solution for a leading global automobile player. Through the deal, IndiVillage will provide data analytics support to Inkers’ breakthrough machine vision offering for the automotive industry.

The partnership will help Inkers deliver a breakthrough solution for an automobile giant with safety at the forefront of its business. The implementation will use thermal imaging in all of the manufacturer’s vehicles to detect any driver impairments by measuring changes in their blood sugar up to 30 per cent in addition to 28 other potential diseases. The project also includes a video solution for facial recognition designed to highlight any structural anomalies. The use of thermal imaging, already in use in healthcare, in consumer automobiles is a landmark industry event, and could signal a new era in automobile safety.









Rohan Shravan, Founder at Inkers Technology, said their goal was to transform the problems of visual perception using industry-leading AI and ML. “Our solutions help companies make sense of what machines are seeing so they can deliver powerful, efficient and safe solutions at scale,” Shravan said. “This automotive project could have an impact on millions of lives, and we are committed to excellence at every step of execution. IndiVillage’s strong technical capabilities mean that they are great at helping us analyze thermal data sets.” The Founder highlighted that the company is extremely proactive and offers outstanding quality to focus on creating machine vision modules of the future. Smita Malipatil, IndiVillage CEO, said working with a startup like Inkers is a shot in the arm for the company’s operations and validates the quality of their services and solution. IndiVillage’s services include image and data annotation, natural language processing and content optimization to technology and e-commerce companies. IndiVillage is also the first Indian ITeS company to be certified as a B-Corp organization, one that combines purpose and profit with distinction. Certified B Corporations are legally mandated to factor in a broader ecosystem, including employees, clients, suppliers, the community and the environment in all decision-making processes.